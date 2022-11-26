Becky Lynch returns to WWE: When did she start dating Seth Rollins?

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are two of WWE's top stars and champions today. Both of them have been in the promotion for decades, resulting in a friendship that eventually led to something deeper.

Seth Rollins signed with the promotion in 2010 and three years later, Becky followed. The Visionary's rise to the main roster was quick due to his time with The Shield. However, it took a while before Lynch rose to the top of the main roster division, but once she did, she did it in such a fashion.

Due to them spending a lot of time together, the RAW stars formed a friendship and had different romantic partners throughout. However, once they were both single, their friendship brewed something more.

According to Seth Rollins, he and Becky Lynch "hit it off" at the end of January 2019. They had their first kiss on that year's Royal Rumble weekend, but they officially began dating in February. Although it took a while for them to announce their relationship, they weren't secretive about it.

“We started seeing each other in February. I don’t think we let the cat out of the bag until April or May. But it wasn’t like we were taking extreme measures. She (Becky Lynch) wasn’t walking around with a mustache or anything like that. We did what we did. And eventually she put the thing on Twitter when she was arguing with Beth and Edge and I was like, 'Hey, I had this picture for safe keeping.' So I popped it up there and that was it. There wasn’t too much thought put into it.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

The couple publicized their relationship in May of that same year via social media. In August, they announced their engagement. In December 2020, they became the proud parents of their first-born daughter Roux. The WWE couple tied the knot in June 2021.

Seth Rollins opens up about his relationship with Becky Lynch and fatherhood

The former Universal Champion has had a long and eventful path to becoming one of the top stars in the business. However, it looks like becoming a partner and husband is another experience he has to learn from.

Seth Rollins revealed that being a husband is easy since he also found a great partner in Becky Lynch, but being a father was something he had to navigate for a bit.

"I'm married to a beautiful, extremely talented, lovely, perfect partner for me. The dad part is a learning curve for sure. That's a whole new skill-set. I've never changed a diaper before having this baby. So just little things like that. I think the biggest thing is you go from living this life as a top-tier WWE Superstar where really it's all about you to now where you are in a backseat and you are not the most important part of your life. So to change everything around is really humbling, but also a cool experience to see it from this perspective."

Despite being parents and partners, they continue showcasing their impressive skills inside the ring.

