Becky Lynch vs. Seth Rollins: Who will win their competition to main event WrestleMania 40?

WrestleMania 40 is just around the corner, and it looks like Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are set to compete at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year. Although the real-life couple have been the Stamford-based company's top stars for many years now, only one could take the remaining main event of the show.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have engaged in an intense feud with top superstars on the Road to WrestleMania 40. The Visionary could be set to compete in a tag team match with Cody Rhodes against The Rock and Roman Reigns. On the other hand, The Man could be facing Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at The Show of Shows. Although both matches are appealing, only one could close out the mega event.

From the looks of it, Seth Rollins will be involved in the other main event for WrestleMania 40. The Stamford-based company's trailer for the event is the biggest clue fans could use, which features Rollins and Rhodes on the same side while Reigns and The Rock on the other.

There is also the worry that Seth is currently injured. Although he has confirmed that he will be medically cleared in the coming weeks and will be ready for WrestleMania, he may still need assistance to get through the match. WrestleMania 40 could also be Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's first full-length match in over a decade, and he might still need to get used to the ropes before performing in a singles match.

What did Becky Lynch say about her and Seth Rollins competing for the WrestleMania 40 main event spot?

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event.

As it turns out, even the real-life couple are aware of the competition ahead of them. However, despite Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins being known to be extremely competitive, The Man views their "fight" as something positive.

When Becky Lynch was asked by Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp about the situation at home between her and Seth, she noted that they have a happy competition. The Man said she would be happy to see Seth Rollins' main event after everything he had given and sacrificed for the Stamford-based company. However, Lynch would also be delighted if she could main event The Show of Shows after all of the hard work she has done in the past decade.

What other match are fans suggesting to be the main event of WrestleMania 40?

As of this writing, only two matches are confirmed for the WrestleMania 40 event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Apart from Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Bayley vs. IYO SKY is also scheduled for the WWE Women's Championship. Many fans expressed that the former Damage CTRL members should headline The Show of Shows this year.

It would be interesting to see if Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, or another set of superstars will headline The Show of Shows this year.

