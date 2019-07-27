×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Best and worst of Impact Wrestling- 2 Familiar faces arrive, Title changes hands

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
563   //    27 Jul 2019, 11:00 IST

Impact Wrestling does not disappoint its fans, week after week
Impact Wrestling does not disappoint its fans, week after week

I missed Impact Wrestling last week as I was down with a fever, and my colleague Greg Bush did a fantastic job writing up 'Best and worst' then. I happened to catch all the action that I'd missed last night, and I cursed myself for not watching the show live when it actually aired.

The thing is, that Impact Wrestling is by far, the best weekly product out there. Every storyline has a long-term payoff and it is clear that everyone in the roster is committed to giving it their best.

This week was no different, and I'm glad that I'm back writing this feature again because it's certainly the highlight of my week. You can assemble an all-star cast for RAW Reunion, and it still won't compare to a show that dishes out exactly what the fans want- quality pro wrestling.

With that in mind, let me list out what I liked and did not like from the show this week.

#1 Best: The return of Rhyno

Remember the masked man that showed up at the end of Slammiversary, who was so very clearly Rhyno? Well, this week the man attacked again. Only this time Michael Elgin was ready for him. Which was the point that a second masked man came to the ring, and delivered a gore to Michael Elgin.

We may never know who the first man in the mask was, but it's such a thrill to see Rhyno come to Impact Wrestling, for what may potentially be his final pro-wrestling run. It makes all the sense in the world to see him in Impact, as all of his ECW friends are currently in the company.

Maybe he does have a Dustin Rhodes-like final run, that's left in him. I'd personally love to see that.

1 / 7 NEXT
Tags:
Impact Wrestling LAX Rich Swann Rhyno WWE Best and Worst
Advertisement
Best and worst of Impact Wrestling- RVD returns, Number 1 contender crowned
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of Impact Wrestling- New persona, Male star challenges Tessa Blanchard
RELATED STORY
Best & worst of Impact Wrestling- Another character killed off, champion destroyed in main event
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of Impact Wrestling Slammiversary- WWE legend returns, Major injury
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of Impact Wrestling- Tessa Blanchard destroys sexist wrestler, Dream feud teased
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of Impact Wrestling- Shots fired at WWE, Elgin hits senior Impact official
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of Impact Wrestling before Slammiversary- Major botch, Ref makes in-ring debut
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling Rebellion: Best and Worst- New champs, Former NJPW Superstar arrives
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of Impact Wrestling: Male star destroys female competitor, Nasty botches 
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of Impact Wrestling- Unexpected face turn, Return after 6 years
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us