Best and worst of Impact Wrestling- 2 Familiar faces arrive, Title changes hands

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 563 // 27 Jul 2019, 11:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Impact Wrestling does not disappoint its fans, week after week

I missed Impact Wrestling last week as I was down with a fever, and my colleague Greg Bush did a fantastic job writing up 'Best and worst' then. I happened to catch all the action that I'd missed last night, and I cursed myself for not watching the show live when it actually aired.

The thing is, that Impact Wrestling is by far, the best weekly product out there. Every storyline has a long-term payoff and it is clear that everyone in the roster is committed to giving it their best.

This week was no different, and I'm glad that I'm back writing this feature again because it's certainly the highlight of my week. You can assemble an all-star cast for RAW Reunion, and it still won't compare to a show that dishes out exactly what the fans want- quality pro wrestling.

With that in mind, let me list out what I liked and did not like from the show this week.

#1 Best: The return of Rhyno

Remember the masked man that showed up at the end of Slammiversary, who was so very clearly Rhyno? Well, this week the man attacked again. Only this time Michael Elgin was ready for him. Which was the point that a second masked man came to the ring, and delivered a gore to Michael Elgin.

We may never know who the first man in the mask was, but it's such a thrill to see Rhyno come to Impact Wrestling, for what may potentially be his final pro-wrestling run. It makes all the sense in the world to see him in Impact, as all of his ECW friends are currently in the company.

Maybe he does have a Dustin Rhodes-like final run, that's left in him. I'd personally love to see that.

1 / 7 NEXT