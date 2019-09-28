Best and Worst of Impact Wrestling: Former WWE legend returns, Callihan hits female star

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 880 // 28 Sep 2019, 10:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Most of this week's show was the Cage-Santos wedding segment

This was a very different kind of show so to speak because most of it consisted of the wedding of Brian Cage and Melissa Santos. That said, I would have to say that the rest of the show did not feel nearly as important as the wedding segment, but definitely had some really cool moments.

So, here's a rundown of what I liked and what I did not from this week's show. Feel free to leave a comment and let me know your own thoughts, views, and opinions on whether or not you enjoyed the show.

Do you think that with Impact Wrestling moving to AXS, a lot more eyes will be on the product? This week, as good as the show was, there were only 3,500 people watching on the Twitch stream, and that was the upper limit number during the stream.

I wonder if most people just watch Impact Wrestling through YouTube clips.

#1 Best: The return of Ken Shamrock to Impact Wrestling

Long before I ever knew that I could earn a living by watching and reviewing pro wrestling for Sportskeeda Wrestling, I used to watch Ken Shamrock as a little boy, on my TV set. Isn't it amazing that he is still hungry to perform after so many years at the highest level?

He certainly looks ripped and ready to go, and I like the fact that his first feud is with Moose, who seems like the guy Impact books to face the legends. I loved the fact that he crashed Ken Shamrock's gym and took out multiple MMA fighters, making himself look like a beast.

I hope Shamrock stays for the long haul and faces Cage down the line. He could be a big part of Impact on AXS, going forward.

1 / 7 NEXT