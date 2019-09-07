Best and worst of Impact Wrestling- Live proposal on-air, Team leaves for AEW

The Machine made a proposal this week to his woman!

Impact Wrestling came to us from Mexico this week, and it was a fine show from start to finish. But before I begin, if you want to stay apace with everything that's been happening in the world of Impact Wrestling, be sure to check our Impact rumor round-up.

In any case, the first grouse that I have with this week's show is the fact that very few people tuned in to catch all of the action. I suppose that Impact's biggest problem right now is that while they have a good product, very few people watch it live.

From the numbers I see on Impact Wrestling's YouTube channel, I'm guessing that a lot of people watch the show on-demand, via the YouTube page. I'd urge you all to check them out via Twitch instead because they're a good show and deserve all the eyeballs that they can get!

That said, here's my review of this week's show...

#1 Best: The return of Brian Cage from injury

I know that a lot of people who saw the on-screen proposal from Brian Cage to Melissa Santos raised their eyebrows because a lot of us know the score behind the scenes. However, let's give Impact the benefit of the doubt because it's a TV show after all, so let's focus on the positives.

The biggest positive to emerge from this segment is the fact that the World Champion is back to lead the charge and take the company places. Cage is a wonderful guy, and it's a shame that he's been plagued with so many injuries since becoming Champion, something he himself made mention of.

So now we can dive right into his storyline with Callihan. Gear up for what should be a great world title feud!

