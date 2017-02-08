Best and Worst of SmackDown Live: 7th February 2017

Smackdown delivers yet again!

It’s Tuesday, and that means it’s time for Smackdown Live!

As we inch further into Wrestlemania Season, tonight was your Elimination Chamber Go-Home edition of Smackdown Live and yes, the guys and gals of the Blue Brand knocked it out of the park yet again.

After watching this episode of Smackdown, it’s blatantly obvious why Tuesday Night is now the true WWE flagship program. From top-to-bottom, Smackdown delivers quality programming on a very consistent basis, keeping stupid mistakes to a minimum.

That, my fellow wrestling fans, is the key to success in this TV ratings game. It’s not rocket science, if you simply offer the fans a quality product, you cannot lose.

The creative team did an outstanding job building The Elimination Chamber, with very little time to do so. As the show began, we immediately saw that the focus was definitely on making sure that the fans had something to look forward to this Sunday.

When the dust settled, and Smackdown went off the air, I found myself struggling to find anything for the “worst” category. This is a true testament to just how much Smackdown has evolved since the brand split.

Nonetheless, it was an exciting night of action, so let’s take a look at my best and worst for this week.

#1 BEST: Open with a BANG!

Smackdown kicks off with a huge match!

The focus was on The Elimination Chamber, and we were made aware of that as soon as the show kicked off. As Daniel Bryan delivered his promo, the combatants for this Sunday’s Elimination Chamber title match began making their way to the ring.

One after the other, each participant made their argument as to why they would be the one walking out of the Chamber with the WWE Championship. Even Baron Corbin picked up a mic, which is normally not a great idea, but the Lone Wolf held his own.

It goes without question that The Miz brought his A-game as he roasted Daniel Bryan, as only he can.

Folks, no single superstar is doing better than The Miz right now. This guy had an amazing 2016, and appears to be making sure 2017 goes just as well. IF Daniel Bryan is able to somehow get medical clearance for one more match, an encounter with The Miz at Wrestlemania could surely prove to be one for the ages.