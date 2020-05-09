Will King Corbin become the next Mr. Money in the Bank?

I thought that the go-home episode of SmackDown before Money in the Bank was a solid show. There was a lot of stuff that happened during the course of the night that I felt got me all pumped up for the upcoming pay-per-view in a good way.

And isn't that the whole point of a go-home show? If you were unimpressed by SmackDown and disagree with my assessment, feel free to voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below, even if it differs from my assessment. I would love to hear your take.

In any case, I thought that there was much to like about this episode of SmackDown and I have separated the highlights from the show into the 'Best and Worst' columns for your enjoyment and pleasure.

#1 Best: The looming threat of the SmackDown hacker

There are way too many rumors doing the rounds about who the SmackDown hacker could potentially be and one of the names that has come up time and again is CM Punk. And WWE just decided to lend further credence to those rumors on this week's episode of SmackDown by doing the whole 'static' thing when the vignette started.

Look, whether or not it is CM Punk (it probably won't be him), the main thing to remember is that the threat of the SmackDown hacker is real, and every single team in the locker room will have to look over their shoulders at all times. SmackDown has needed these dramatic moments, and I am glad to report that this is one of the most interesting things to have emerged from the minds of WWE creative in some time.

This could be a big boost for Mustafa Ali or Shorty G, or whoever else is cast as the hacker.