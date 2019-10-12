Best and Worst of SmackDown on FOX- Cain Velasquez returns, Cheesy backstage segments

SmackDown kicked off its second week on FOX with the draft!

SmackDown honestly wasn't a particularly exciting show, but the two hours flew by so fast, that I have no cause for complaint at all, to be honest. There was a lot that I liked about the show, and honestly, quite a lot that I absolutely hated, and that's putting it mildly.

As always, this is your post-show recap where I will be bringing you the 'Best and Worst' of the show you just watched, but this is one person's opinion only. If you think or believe otherwise, you are welcome to leave a comment and let me know what you thought of the show you just watched.

Which brand do you think got the better of the other, this week? Be sure to let me know your thoughts and views and opinions, ladies and gentlemen.

Without further ado, let me dive straight into the action.

#1 Best: Paul Heyman's promo

I'll be honest. I did not care about MMA at all before I got the job at Sportskeeda and my colleagues asked me to check UFC out. I'm sure there are a million sports entertainment fans just like me who are not necessarily interested in the UFC and have no idea about who Cain Velasquez is.

So, in a sense, Paul Heyman did a great job in introducing the man to the WWE Universe and also illustrating and elaborating upon why even a 'Beast' like Brock Lesnar is scared of Cain Velasquez. The two men will be facing one another in Saudi Arabia, and I think that this is a really big deal and a great step by WWE.

Especially so, because WWE sometimes waits too long to book all of these dream matches. They're diving right into it with Velasquez, and I'm guessing this will elevate his status to no end for the WWE Universe.

