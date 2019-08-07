Best and worst of SmackDown- Roman Reigns snaps, SummerSlam match canceled?

There wasn't a lot to like on this week's show

Not long before this show aired, it was reported that Vince McMahon pretty much rewrote the show from the start to finish. Not much of the difference was felt during the show, because it did feel rather dull, to be quite honest.

Except for the big revelation at the end, which was the moment everyone was waiting for, the rest of the episode was a by-the-numbers show, in my opinion. There was little to like except for the points I will mention in the 'Best' column.

It does seem like Vince McMahon still has his claws entrenched into the product. Feel free to voice your thoughts about the show in the comments section below and I'll be glad to read them.

After all, why I do have this space to air my thoughts, everyone wants different things from a sports entertainment show...

#1 Best: The Goldberg imitation

When Goldberg's music hit this week, the whole arena erupted. Instead, it was Dolph Ziggler who came out to Goldberg's music, surrounded by the entourage that Goldberg is usually known for. He even performed the same kind of histrionics up the ramp, kicking and screaming as the WCW legend was known to do in his prime.

It was a little moment to augment the feud but it went a long way in making the match at SummerSlam a lot more interesting. Despite the taunts that have been thrown Goldberg's way by Ziggler, this does seem like a match that came out of nowhere at all.

This went a long way in correcting the same and actually building some amount of heat for the contest to come. It also tied in with the fact that Ziggler has been imitating WWE Superstars, past and present, for some time now.

