Best and worst of the final WWE SmackDown Live on USA: Well-deserved push, Big face turn

I really love the character of a vain Mandy Rose

I thought that the final episode of SmackDown on the USA Network should have been bigger than it was. I know that all the fanfare has been reserved for the FOX premiere, but a great portion of the show felt like absolute filler.

But that said, I wouldn't say that it was a bad show at all, in many ways. It's much easier to captivate an audience for 2 hours than 3, so Eric Bischoff has a much easier job than Paul Heyman.

What did I enjoy and what did I not enjoy about this week's show? Follow this 'Best and Worst' column and find out for yourself, reader!

#1 Best: The Kabuki Warriors get a push

There was a lot that I absolutely loved about the Kabuki Warriors match with Fire and Desire. Mandy Rose has been showcased as a vain character who's in love with herself for appearing on the cover of certain magazines and even shared a pretty hilarious moment with Otis from Heavy Machinery.

Even during the match she would seem distracted, and this would allow the Kabuki Warriors to pick up arguably the biggest win of their career and potentially go on to face Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, for the Tag Team Championships. I have been very vocal about Alexa and Nikki not having any challengers and being forced to enter the Sasha-Becky storyline when they should be having their own feuds.

I know that people would prefer Asuka as a singles star, but this is cool too. It elevates Kairi Sane, who's insanely talented in her own right.

