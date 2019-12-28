Best and worst of the final WWE SmackDown of 2019- Yet another love triangle, No plans for top stars

Are Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville headed for a split?

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown was honestly quite entertaining. I liked a lot of stuff from the episode, and I have very few complaints from the show overall.

In this article, I shall touch upon everything that I enjoyed about the show and also highlight the areas that can be improved. As good as the show was, it wasn't perfect, and I'll list out everything that can be improved on WWE SmackDown.

With that in mind, I present the Best and Worst of SmackDown this week. Feel free to leave a comment in the section below and let me know what you thought of this week's show overall.

What did you think were the 'best' and 'worst' aspects of the show, dear reader?

#1 Best: Mandy, Otis, and Dolph

The Mandy Rose & Otis storyline is one the best things going on #SmackDown. #WWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/0K2nikGNRK — Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) December 28, 2019

We saw Otis receive a hug and a kiss in an endearing segment with Mandy Rose last week but it seems like there's going to be a new player involved in the mix, in the coming weeks. Dolph Ziggler has also entered the conversation and somehow, this storyline is a lot more entertaining than Lashley, Rusev, and Lana.

The best thing about a storyline of this nature is that it's a throwback to the time when wrestling was about getting fans invested in characters and not merely having match after match after match. I do believe that because of the nature of today's wrestling product which is dedicated only to the NXT crowd, that a lot of the casual audience has trickled out.

It gives both Mandy Rose and Dolph Ziggler something to do, instead of being sidelined as not-so-important characters. Otis will come out of this storyline as the star that he is meant to be, considering how over he already is.

