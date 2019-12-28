WWE SmackDown: 5 Reasons why Daniel Bryan will face The Fiend once again for the Universal Championship

Riju Dasgupta Published Dec 28, 2019

So why is Daniel Bryan the Number 1 contender again?

The Number 1 contender's match to determine who goes on to face the reigning and defending Universal Champion, Bray Wyatt, started three times this week. It was only the third time around that the match concluded as it should have.

Daniel Bryan made The Miz submit in what seemed to be a very painful looking submission move, making him the Number 1 contender again. Bear in mind that he's taken on The Fiend once before, at Survivor Series where The Fiend defeated Bryan.

So why is this match happening for the second time, you very rightfully ask? Let me try and answer this question across 5 points.

#5 Unfinished business with The Fiend

The first reason why Daniel Bryan will face The Fiend is because of the history that the two men share with one another, which is something that's absolutely astounding. Daniel Bryan was once a member of the Wyatt Family until he managed to break from the shackles and bring back the 'Yes' movement. The two men have incredible chemistry when they face one another in the squared circle.

But even more recently, The Fiend dragged Daniel Bryan to the depths of hell, which is coincidentally right underneath a WWE ring, and in doing so, chopped off his hair giving him a brand new 'babyface' look! One has to assume that, in storyline, Daniel Bryan is quite upset at getting bullied in this manner and therefore will look to exact revenge against his nemesis.

This is a story that should resolve at The Royal Rumble pay-per-view. I can't see it dragging out any further, truth be told.

