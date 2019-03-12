Best and worst of WWE RAW after Fastlane 2019: Batista returns, new champ crowned

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 15.25K // 12 Mar 2019, 11:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

This episode of RAW had its share of good/bad moments

Fastlane 2019 wasn't a particularly bad show but wasn't especially good either. The trend continued to this week's episode of WWE RAW, which was also the same. There was very little to actually complain about from the show. But it wasn't a very memorable episode either.

As always, welcome to the best and worst analysis that follows every episode of RAW and SmackDown Live from yours truly. Be sure to let me know in the comments what your own best/worst list is. I'll be glad to check it out and understand your point of view as well.

Here's what I think of the show that aired this week. In a nutshell, I did not get bored across the three hours, honestly.

And that's never a bad thing.

#1 Best: The Ambrose-McIntyre main event

We were supposed to get a Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin main event on RAW this week. As Roman Reigns made his way to the ring, showered in adulation by the fans in attendance he was attacked by Drew McIntyre. Roman Reigns was rushed to the medical personnel in the back, and it was clear that he wouldn't be able to compete.

Dean Ambrose stepped up and wanted revenge to avenge his fallen comrade. McIntyre and Ambrose clashed in a 'Falls Count Anywhere' match that took the two men all across the arena, battling against one another in an absolutely intense contest. And then, McIntyre picked up the big win at the conclusion of the match, delivering a Claymore while Ambrose was down.

He would deliver yet another Claymore on to Ambrose asserting his superiority over the Shield member. This was just the showing that he needed after the loss at Fastlane.

What a splendid main event this was.

1 / 7 NEXT

Advertisement