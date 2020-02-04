Best and Worst of WWE RAW- Surprising encounter, A big missed opportunity?

Randy Orton was a big part of tonight's RAW

Honestly, there was a lot to like on this week's episode of RAW, in my personal opinion at least. I genuinely thought that parts of this show were up there as some of the better RAW segments in memory.

Even the weaker parts of the show weren't weaker per se, but they just did not strike a chord with me personally. And this is why I invite you, dear reader, to leave a comment and let me know exactly what you thought of the show.

I have to say that I think that Paul Heyman is doing a pretty fantastic job at the helm of WWE RAW. The creative thus far has been awesome and there's genuine excitement as we head towards WrestleMania.

So, let me commence with my review for this week's show then...

#1 Best: Rhea Ripley & Charlotte Flair

We had all heard the rumors that Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley would be doing battle at WrestleMania but to see the two women square off was a pretty cool moment, in my personal opinion at least. The two women do size up nicely and the fact that Charlotte Flair has not beaten Rhea Ripley thus far could be a great storyline going forward.

If I were to book the match at WrestleMania, I would personally have Rhea Ripley go over Charlotte Flair clean after what is a very competitive match. Flair is incredible and has already had one of the best careers in the history of the women's division, if not the best, and it would not hurt her at all to put over this promising newcomer.

This move would also make NXT the most talked about brand and make up for the 'burial' they experienced in the Royal Rumble.

