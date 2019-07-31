Best and worst of WWE SmackDown Live- Champion pinned, Dream match canceled

The Fiend made an appearance in person on WWE SmackDown

I had just about written this episode of SmackDown Live off when suddenly, out of the blue, the show kicked into high gear midway. From the Trish Stratus segment onward, I felt like it became a much better show as compared to the first half.

Overall, I'd have to give this show a thumbs up. I wouldn't necessarily say that it was at the same level as RAW this week, but then again, SmackDown had one less hour to play with.

Here is enough to write about from the show, both good and bad. I shall detail a few interesting things I noticed from the same here, and invite you to leave your thoughts, both good and bad, in the comments section right below...

Let me hear what you think!

#1 Best: A dream match gets confirmed

In many ways, a clash of this magnitude is much like the match between The Rock and Hulk Hogan. Two representatives of their eras clash in what should be a match between two of the all time greats. One is in the WWE Hall of Fame while the other is well on her way to getting there and staking her place among the legends.

The fact that Trish Stratus is a Canadian hero and SummerSlam takes place in Canada may have a lot to do with the fact that this match is happening but that doesn't diminish the fact that this is a match between two women who grabbed the history books and wrote their own chapters in pro wrestling lore. Stratus is still nimble and looks like she can have a good match.

However, I think Charlotte should go over in this match because she's the future. One wonders what the outcome will be!

