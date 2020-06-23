Best and worst of RAW - Best WWE promo of 2020, Biggest problem with Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio feud revealed

This week on RAW, WWE made a mistake with the Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins feud.

RAW had some really good parts this week and some not-so-good parts as well.

Yet another episode of RAW that was a solid 8/10

I know that the internet will crucify me for saying so, but I think that Bruce Prichard has, for the second week in a row, showed us why he was the ideal candidate to book WWE RAW. The shows have gotten significantly better since he took over and I do hope that this continues all the way to SummerSlam, at the very least.

WWE RAW had a lot of high points this week, but I have to say that I wasn't entirely thrilled by some of the stuff that happened during the show for sure. As always, this review is just a matter of opinion and if your opinion of RAW was different from mine, I encourage you to voice your thoughts and views in the comments section right below.

So, without further ado, I present the best and worst of RAW.

#1 Best: Edge cuts a fantastic promo on RAW

"So here we are, Randy. You won at #WWEBacklash, but I don't think you lived up to your claim of being the better 𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘢𝘭 wrestler."#WWERaw @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/KZrCOOFf48 — WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2020

I thought that Ric Flair was great when he picked up the microphone this week, and even The Big Show and Randy Orton were fine. But when Edge cut his promo on RAW, it was almost a masterclass in intensity, where he revved up the passion to showcase that his feud with Randy Orton was far from done.

Even though Edge wasn't technically on the show, he was the best thing about RAW this week. Perhaps the only person in all of wrestling who cuts a better babyface promo is Cody Rhodes, and I would probably have to say that Edge surpassed Cody Rhodes with his delivery.

"You woke up the side of me that will sink to ANY level to get what he wants."



We haven't seen THIS @EdgeRatedR in a very ... long ... time. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/p6zLFz4cmd — WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2020

I didn't think that anything on RAW would get me legitimately excited for Edge vs. Randy Orton part 3, whenever that happens but here we are and I couldn't be any more pumped.

