Best and Worst of RAW: Big mistake with new WWE pairing, 9-time champion to finally face Bianca Belair? Emotional Bloodline moment (November 28, 2022)

Welcome to the latest edition of the best and worst of RAW as WWE presented a stacked episode following an eventful Survivor Series.

The company has a lot of time until its next big show, and fans were pleasantly treated to some fresh angles on this week's RAW. While the first commercial-free hour felt like it dragged on a bit, Triple H's team packed Monday Night RAW with several big moments, including the in-ring returns of multiple stars.

The show was well-received by the WWE Universe, but there were a couple of issues throughout the three-hour broadcast that needs to be addressed in the coming weeks. On that note, here are the best and worst of RAW:

#3. Best: Alexa Bliss could turn heel and face Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair has held onto the WWE RAW Women's Championship since WrestleMania 38 and is nearing the 250-day mark in her reign. The EST of WWE has faced some big names during her epic run, but she might be about to tackle her biggest test if recent teasers are any indication.

Alexa Bliss and Asuka have been in Bianca's corner during her feud with Damage CTRL, and the trio participated in a bizarre backstage interview on RAW. Bliss looked inattentive during the segment, as fans assumed she was indirectly showing interest in going after Belair's championship.

The brief appearance of Bray Wyatt's logo was another massive hint regarding an expected character change for Alexa Bliss. All roads lead to Bliss turning heel, and a first-time-ever singles clash with Bianca Belair could be fascinating to watch during the Royal Rumble season.

#2. Worst: Matt Riddle and Elias' tag team

Fans have gotten accustomed to seeing odd tag teams in WWE, and some of them, luckily, even taste success and get over with the crowd. Sadly for Matt Riddle and Elias, their newfound alliance might not stand the test of time.

Riddle has fallen down the pecking order since Randy Orton's injury hiatus, as they were reportedly scheduled to have a highly-anticipated series of matches. The Original Bro has often teamed up with unlikely partners and made them work with his amusing antics, but he doesn't seem to have the same chemistry with Elias.

The tag team was somehow awarded a shot at The Uso's Undisputed Tag Team Championship, and the match is slated to happen on next week's RAW. While it's always great to be in a championship bout, the odds of Riddle and Elias pulling off an upset are slim.

A loss to Matt Riddle and Elias would do them no good and further hurt their standing in the tag team division, which also saw the much-needed return of The Street Profits. Talking about Street Profits, here's why you should be excited about Montez Ford's future.

#2. Best: Everything about The Bloodline and Kevin Owens

First, it was Sami Zayn who came in and added some life to The Bloodline storyline months ago. Now, his best friend in real life, Kevin Owens, has stepped into the picture and is doing the same by adding another compelling layer to the entire narrative.

Roman Reigns' group emerged victorious at Survivor Series WarGames, where Jey Uso finally accepted Sami Zayn as they shared a heartfelt moment after the match. The Bloodline celebrated their win on RAW and was involved in a very emotional group hug, which was made better by Solo Sikoa's reluctance to join his stablemates.

Kevin Owens interrupted the proceedings and warned Sami Zayn about the consequences of aligning with The Bloodline despite not being a Samoan family member. Jey Uso stepped up to defend Zayn, leading to a match against Owens. Jey and KO reminded fans about their in-ring chemistry and ended SmackDown with one of the best main events in weeks.

While we can't wait for Owens and Zayn to get back together and potentially dethrone The Usos, the build-up has been immensely satisfying to witness.

#1. Worst: The booking of Judgment Day vs The O.C.

The two top stables of RAW have been at loggerheads for weeks, and it's gotten to a point where the storyline is arguably getting stale. The strange part, however, is the inconsistent booking.

Judgment Day and The O.C. battled in a massive mixed tag team match on RAW, which ended with Rhea Ripley getting the win for her team with a pinfall over Mia Yim.

It was weird to see AJ Styles' group suffer a crushing loss, especially after he managed to end his premium live event losing streak against Finn Balor at Survivor Series. WWE, though, should be given credit for making Mia Yim look good in kayfabe as she stole all the headlines with a powerful slam on Finn Balor.

However, the apparent 50-50 booking isn't beneficial for either faction, and it might be time for both to embark on different creative paths.

#1. Best: Multiple women's storylines on WWE RAW

The biggest takeaway from the most recent RAW episode was that WWE increased women's screen time. Becky Lynch kicked off RAW to huge applause and cut a promo about her in-ring return at Survivor Series.

The segment descended into chaos as Lynch brawled with Damage CTRL members, possibly confirming her next big angle. An extended program between Lynch and Bayley is long overdue in WWE, and fans are pretty excited to see them in a heated feud.

While Lynch vs. Bayley could be one of the top rivalries moving forward, Triple H has seemingly tried to utilize the other talented women on the roster. Candice LeRae returned on RAW and put on one of the night's best matches against Dakota Kai. WWE also pretty much confirmed LeRae's next opponent with an intriguing backstage clue.

The show also had Rhea Ripley and Mia Yim clashing against each other, and in hindsight, it felt like a great representation of WWE's diverse women's division.

What did you like the most from the WWE RAW after Survivor Series? Share it in the comments section below.

