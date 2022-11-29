5 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Tag team star to get singles push? Shocking Vince McMahon reference, Major backstage sighting (November 28, 2022)

WWE's Monday Night RAW episodes after premium live events are always unique, and this week was no different. This year's Survivor Series was unlike previous iterations as the WarGames theme made it a wholly entertaining show.

With WWE's final premium live event of 2022 now out of the way, the focus was back on all the top storylines on the red brand heading into the new year. The RAW after Survivor Series had some big-name returns, the beginning of new angles, and of course, a handful of excellent matches.

There is a lot to unpack from WWE's latest RAW offering, and as always, we've picked out five things that Triple H's creative team subtly conveyed to the fans that you might have missed.

#1. Montez Ford looks destined for a huge push

The fact that Montez Ford is seemingly guaranteed to get a singles run might be WWE's worst-kept secret. Street Profits made their TV returns on RAW and predictably picked up a win over Chad Gable and Otis.

While Street Profits' reappearance is great for the tag team division, viewers couldn't help but talk about Montez Ford's incredibly bright future. We surely missed seeing his breathtaking Frog Splash, which once again helped Profits get the win this week against Alpha Academy.

Angelo Dawkins might be an extremely hard-working performer, but even he might not deny the potential that his tag team partner has to become a main eventer in WWE. Montez Ford looks like a top superstar in the making, and WWE, too, does its best to accentuate his charisma, which was on full display on RAW.

Ford has always been one of the backstage favorites and going by the Street Profits RAW return, a well-deserved push seems to be on the cards.

#2. An unexpected Vince McMahon reference pretty much busts a major rumor about the former CEO

Four months have passed since Vince McMahon's retirement, and some still believe he is unofficially involved with WWE in some capacity. Well, Corey Graves' eyebrow-raising comment would have changed a few perceptions.

As seen on RAW, Dexter Lumis was awarded a WWE contract and lots of money following his victory over The Miz. The post-match segment featured Johnny Gargano and Lumis handing over the cash to members of the audience, which is when Graves decided to mention "hush money" and send the internet into a frenzy!

The statement was an apparent reference to the sexual misconduct allegations against Vince McMahon, and it's safe to assume that the former boss would never have intentionally fed the line to the commentators.

Vince McMahon might never return to WWE, but the new regime is making sure the former CEO trends every once in a while with their on-screen references.

#3. Is WWE losing the plot with Matt Riddle?

There was a time not too long ago when Matt Riddle looked like he was going to break through into the main event picture. A high-profile program with Randy Orton would have elevated him to the next level, but that sadly hasn't happened yet due to the Viper's injury.

The untimely events have stalled Riddle's push as he has returned to the tag team division, this time in an interesting alliance with Elias. The duo will face The Usos for the undisputed tag team title next week, and while it's a big match, no one expects Riddle and Elias to capture the championship.

Riddle has lost momentum in kayfabe, and another loss in a title contest will ideally not look good on his resume. To make matters worse, Randy Orton will reportedly be out for an extended period, further delaying an inevitable showdown with Riddle.

The feud with Orton might be the only way to resurrect the former United States champion's career. However, will he be able to stay relevant until Randy's return? Let's hope he does.

#4. Candice LeRae's next opponent is lurking in the shadows!

Candice LeRae is back… and Nikki is lurking…

For a while, the emphasis has been on expanding the women's division under Triple H, as RAW now has multiple storylines featuring some of the top female talents. WWE began another intriguing angle this week, following a recent pattern of clues being revealed backstage.

Candice LeRae returned to RAW and was seen walking towards the ring for her match against Dakota Kai. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed Nikki Cross secretly watching from the back as the cameras were on LeRae.

Candice LeRae proved why she is a highly-rated worker by putting on an impressive match en route to her victory over Dakota Kai. However, she needs a solid rivalry to get over on the main roster, and it looks like Triple H feels an angle with Nikki Cross could get the job done.

Cross herself recently returned after a much-needed character change, and her impending feud with LeRae could help them both in the long run.

#5. It's just a matter of time before Alexa Bliss turns!

Multiple WWE storylines have bled into each other, and it has been one of Triple H's trademark moves since taking control of the booking.

Alexa Bliss has not been her usual self in recent weeks, as Bray Wyatt's presence has visibly left her unsettled on a couple of occasions. The former women's champion was involved in a segment with Bianca Belair and Asuka on RAW when The Fiend's logo appeared on the screen.

The instant change in Bliss' facial expressions demonstrated that everything wasn't right with the popular star, who has been a supporting act to Belair in their feud against Damage CTRL.

Moreover, Alexa was distracted during the entire backstage interview, and fans are convinced that Little Miss Bliss is bound to turn on Belair and Asuka.

Another character change and a reunion with Bray Wyatt could be on their way for Alexa Bliss.

Do you think a character change is the right creative decision for Alexa Bliss? Sound off in the comments section below.

