Best and worst of RAW - Major debut match teased, WWE Hall of Famer returns

I have to say that this was one of the weakest episodes of RAW that I remember watching in quite some time. I mean NXT saw one of the strongest episodes in quite some time, AEW had a confrontation between Mike Tyson and Chris Jericho, SmackDown had an angle that blurred the lines between reality and kayfabe, and RAW had bowling?

Also, with all due respect to Randy Orton and Edge and everything that they have accomplished through the length and span of their careers, how could you possibly call their upcoming contest the greatest wrestling match ever, I wonder. It just makes the whole process of watching RAW a chore when the essential premise of the show in itself is so difficult to buy into!

However, it is my job to separate the wheat from the chaff and so, with that in mind, I present the best and worst of RAW this week.

#1 Best: Dominick teases a big debut match with Seth Rollins via satellite, on RAW this week

It is very clear that even after Rey Mysterio hangs up his boots, he will want his son Dominick to continue his legacy on RAW and SmackDown. And we saw the first glimpse of that with Dominick issuing a threat to Seth Rollins via satellite on RAW and Seth Rollins responding to the same too.

"I wasn't chosen by some higher power. @WWERollins made a clear decision to try and BLIND me!" - @reymysterio #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/CnRooyVERA — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 2, 2020

Seth Rollins is doing an exceptional job when it comes to elevating the whole roster and the biggest example of this is the fact that he allowed Aleister Black, who's in the mid-card to pin him on RAW. He is likely to do the same for other members of the RAW roster, now that he's pretty much the elder statesman in the locker room. A debut feud for Seth Rollins vs. Dominick is as big as it can get.