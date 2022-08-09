Best and Worst of RAW: Popular star to get pushed despite losing, Major injury to result in a reunion after nearly 20 years

So far, almost every episode of RAW and SmackDown under the Triple H creative era has delivered and more. What we're loving is the fact that there are so many returns and hooks to end the show and that will ensure that many will tune in next week as well.

This week's RAW was no different and was an incredible episode from start to finish. It certainly wasn't perfect, but it was amazing as a whole. A shoutout to the small backstage transition moment featuring AJ Styles and Bayley's faction that looked so effortless yet realistic.

It's an exciting time for WWE fans, and RAW has been the better show without even a world title in it. We're excited to see how things will play out. Here are the ups and downs of an incredible episode on Monday Night RAW:

#3. Best: The US Title match on RAW

It's hard to debate which of the two big matches was the match of the night. However, due to the high stakes and anticipation, we're going to say Bobby Lashley vs. Ciampa was the match of the night.

Bobby Lashley had yet another epic United States title defense as his connection with the WWE Universe pushed him into retaining despite several obstacles. Ciampa may have lost the match, but he will get pushed, and this was simply WWE's way of testing the waters with him.

#2. Worst: Making Dominik Mysterio look bad week after week

Dominik Mysterio is arguably one of the worst-handled superstars on the WWE roster. We will acknowledge the fact that he has a long way to go in terms of improvement, but he is constantly made to look weak.

This week, it started with him shoving Edge away and refusing to apologize for the accidental spear the previous week, which ended with him getting humiliated by Rhea Ripley, resulting in Rey Mysterio's loss to Finn Balor.

#2. Best: Kevin Owens' character modification

We all wondered what Triple H was planning to do with Kevin Owens, and we have an answer for now. Owens faced Ezekiel and brutalized him, resulting in the latter being sent to a local medical facility.

In a backstage interview (featuring a car crash in the background), Owens made it clear that this is still the Kevin Owens Show - hinting at a character change and the return to his old persona.

#1. Worst: The random team pairings for the Women's Tag Team title tournament

The Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament returned, and the crowd went mild. When assessing competitors for the tournament, very few pairings make sense.

Asuka and Alexa Bliss are random, but they have been associated recently, so there is some sense to it. Same with Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. However, on the SmackDown side, the pairings are extremely random and put together with zero thought.

We can only hope that this tournament is being set up for Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai to win and become the Women's Tag Team Champions.

#1. Best: A solid main event

When it was announced that RAW would be headlined by AJ Styles vs. The Miz, we were admittedly skeptical. However, the no disqualification stipulation certainly helped, and the match itself was incredible.

They received "This is awesome" chants in the main event of RAW as the two veterans went at it, with Styles eventually coming out as the victor. It was also a good transition as the returning Dexter Lumis was spotted being pulled away by the cops.

There was a hook and intrigue in the ending, as an incredible main event on RAW transitioned into an interesting and mysterious angle.

