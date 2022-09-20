Best and Worst of RAW: Top Champion to possibly stay undefeated for the rest of 2022, Major title storyline fails to deliver

Welcome to this week's edition of Best and Worst of RAW. It was certainly an interesting episode with its ups and downs. Before we get any further, a special mention to The Judgment Day - who got the most screen time on the episode this week.

The faction certainly continued to make an impact, and their screen time was mixed between good and bad - however, they seem to get a big push, and WWE seems to throw new names in the mix - with AJ Styles likely to be the next one to feud with them.

That aside, RAW had both good and bad parts, with the beginning being great but the ending not so much. Keep reading to find out about the best and worst of the show this week.

#3. Best: The epic US Championship match on RAW

Bobby Lashley had another epic defense of the United States Championship this week. He defeated Seth Rollins, thanks to a slight assist from Matt Riddle.

However, it was yet another epic championship defense on RAW for The All Mighty, and he has undoubtedly become the #1 babyface of the brand - especially with Cody Rhodes being out of action until 2023.

With that said, what's next for Lashley? While the fight pit direction for Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle is clear, Bobby is unlikely to be on the Extreme Rules card. But that is perhaps due to his importance to the red brand, with Roman Reigns not being around as much.

Don't be surprised to see Lashley remain undefeated for the rest of 2022, as there isn't any bigger star than Seth Rollins who could dethrone him right now. However, if he faces Gunther in a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series (which is unclear, especially with the recent WarGames announcement), he could lose.

But he could possibly remain undefeated for the rest of 2022.

#2. Worst: An awkward segment from Damage CTRL

The Damage CTRL segment featuring the faction, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka went on second. It followed the US Title match, and to be frank, it was disappointing.

Although a reference was made to the Ace Steel biting incident involving Kenny Omega post-AEW All Out, there was nothing else to note in the segment.

It set up the main event between Bayley and Bliss, with the dynamic between the two having changed drastically since their first feud in 2017.

However, the promo and segment itself were poorly executed.

#2. Best: The Dexter Lumis-Miz feud

Dexter Lumis and The Miz didn't take up too much time on RAW this week, but their segment was entertaining.

Dexter Lumis seemingly paid homage to The Undertaker by slicing the ring from underneath after The Miz demanded he confronts him face to face.

Ciampa's involvement saw him hit Lumis with a microphone as he was nearly taken under the ring after The Miz. Overall, it was a simple but brilliantly-executed segment and one of the show's highlights. Lumis has been incredible so far.

#1. Worst: The main event

Bayley's matches upon her return have been somewhat disappointing. So far, she has defeated Aliyah and, this week, Alexa Bliss. The main event didn't feel like the headliner despite the women having good star power and many accolades.

However, it was understandably meant to establish Bayley as the clear-cut number one contender for the RAW Women's Title. It was, unfortunately, the wrong choice to close out the show.

#1. Best: An epic rematch between Kevin Owens and Austin Theory

Kevin Owens and Austin Theory had an epic rematch on RAW this week. It was brilliant storytelling, and the chemistry they had was quite telling. While we would have liked to have seen this at a premium live event, it was still a good match, considering the direction WWE is going in.

While Owens and Johnny Gargano could be aligning for a while, expect it to be temporary before they part ways. For now, Gargano vs. Theory is likely to be the direction for Extreme Rules. This match should have closed out the show.

