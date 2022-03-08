Best and Worst of RAW: Top heel superstar set for a huge title win at WrestleMania, No plans for two former Universal Champions?

It was a solid episode of RAW this week. It began with an epic title match and ended with an incredible call-out of a legend for WrestleMania. Naturally, the entire build-up on the show was WrestleMania-driven, with another match being made official.

The red brand has had its fair share of ups and downs, and here are the best and worst aspects of the show this week:

#3. Best: Damian Priest's feud with Finn Balor on RAW

Damian Priest after decimating Finn Balor on RAW

This week on RAW, the newly-crowned United States Champion Finn Balor took on Austin Theory in another rematch. He was ready to pick up the victory, but Damian Priest appeared out of nowhere.

He choked Finn Balor and launched an assault, causing the referee to call off the match with a disqualification victory for the champion. Priest continued his assault, and once he was done, Austin Theory took some selfies with the fallen champion to rub salt on the wound.

The feud has been great so far, and Damian Priest's heel turn is one of the most intriguing parts of the show. It seems to be a set-up for him to win back the US Title back from Finn Balor at WrestleMania 38.

#2. Worst: No plans for Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania

Kevin Owens' WrestleMania plans have been confirmed

Although Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens have been the most entertaining duo on RAW, there is hardly anything in place for them at WrestleMania. They did, of course, compete for the Tag Team Titles this week but fell short as RK-Bro regained the titles.

With no ticket to WrestleMania, Kevin Owens took matters into his own hands and announced that there would be a KO Show at WrestleMania. He further slammed Texan legends JBL, Booker T, and Shawn Michaels, saying they are not worthy of being on his show.

Instead, he called out his childhood idol, Stone Cold Steve Austin, who is expected to be his guest. However, the segment and the lack of plans for Seth Rollins are worst because there is nothing concrete in place for the second-biggest superstar of this generation and Kevin Owens.

#2. Best: Edge's incredible appearance change, entrance, and promo

Edge is truly a master of his craft. AEW star MJF recently stated in an interview that he fails to understand why this generation of wrestlers focuses more on flashy moves than character work and psychology.

Edge is already a master in the ring, but his character work on RAW was the perfect example of what the current and future generations should follow. He didn't even need to say much, and his moments of silence were powerful as well.

He appeared this week with a new look and a change in entrance. Even without AJ Styles' presence, Edge singlehandedly added more anticipation to their upcoming match at WrestleMania.

It's always a pleasure to watch legends who are all-around superstars, and this was the perfect display of a wrestling masterclass.

#1. Worst: Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan's role at WrestleMania

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley are heading to WrestleMania

Last year, Rhea Ripley was competing for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37 against Asuka. This year, she is in a random tag team with Liv Morgan as they attempt to capture the women's tag team championships.

The pair formed this week as they faced the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions, Queen Zelina, and Carmella. Thanks to Carmella flirting with Corey Graves at ringside, Queen Zelina was left to the wolves, and Ripley and Morgan took full advantage, securing the pin.

Their ticket to WrestleMania is now booked, but it seems to be a throw-together match with thrown-together teams with little creative direction.

#1. Best: RK-Bro regaining the RAW Tag Team titles

RK-Bro won the RAW Tag Team titles this week, making them two-time champions. This secured their spot at WrestleMania and reiterated that they wouldn't break up and feud with each other.

This is the best possible direction, as a break-up and heel turn from Randy Orton would have been highly predictable. Instead, he seems to be having the most fun time of his career, and that's what he said in the post-match interview.

It was a wholesome moment, and hopefully, RK-Bro can keep having more great moments in their run together.

