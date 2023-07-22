Best and Worst SmackDown (July 21, 2023): First-ever stipulation set for Roman Reigns' SummerSlam match; WWE star unknowingly creates history? 

SmackDown is comprised of quite a few surprises and intense, nail-biting segments. From Roman Reigns and Jey Uso being in the same building following the latter's actions in the previous week to a WWE star's major loss to Shawn Michaels' backstage appearance.

Let's dive into the best and worst from the latest edition of SmackDown:

#3. Best: Dominik Mysterio's first singles title defense; main events across brands within the same week

Dominik Mysterio has been on a roll since joining The Judgment Day. His gimmick has witnessed a massive progression, and he fits aptly into the menacing faction. This week, the young Mysterio main evented RAW, along with Damian Priest, won his first singles title on NXT, and had his first title defense on SmackDown. Thus, unknowingly creating history by main eventing, all WWE shows within a week.

This comes when WWE is heavily invested in pushing NXT as a revered brand to the likes of RAW and SmackDown. The latest episode of the blue brand witnessed Shawn Michaels appearing backstage and confirming a match between Butch and Mysterio.

Rhea Ripley and Pretty Deadly attempted to interrupt the match. However, The Judgment Day member emerged victorious.

#2. Worst: LA Knight not winning the Fatal 4-way for a US Title opportunity on SmackDown

LA Knight is considered one of the top stars in WWE. Fans eagerly anticipated a Money in the Bank win for the 40-year-old. However, that was not to be. Triple H cited that big things were in the works for Knight.

On SmackDown, Knight competed against Sheamus, Rey Mysterio, and Cameron Grimes in a Fatal 4-way. The winner would garner a spot closer to the United States Championship. Rey Mysterio won the match and is set to clash with fellow LWO member Santos Escobar next week.

Given The Game's comments and LA Knight's current engagement with fans, the wrestling world was disappointed with his loss. While he did not directly take the pinfall, there is a possibility WWE could have something major in the works for the SmackDown star. Amidst the hype for the star losing a title opportunity does not deem well in his favor.

#1. Best: Jey Uso announcing a Tribal Combat match for SummerSlam

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso shared a heartfelt moment following their SmackDown segment

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso sat down to discuss the stipulation of their SummerSlam match. While The Tribal Chief kept a cool and calm demeanor, Jey Uso was in no mood and was vocal about what was on his mind. He highlighted his quest for vengeance and stated that the two clash in a Tribal Combat match.

Reigns questioned whether the elders knew about it, to which Jey responded that he had already approached them and received the green light. Uso also highlighted that no barriers in the match would prevent him from tearing down the WWE Champion. However, it seems Roman Reigns would not only be putting his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line but also his Tribal Chief status, raising the stakes of their match.

Roman Reigns did not seem too pleased with the idea but went along with it, and the two shared a heartfelt moment with a handshake. As he walked away, Solo Sikoa attempted to hit Jey Uso with the spike, but Reigns intervened. With a match that requires no limits or extent to which they can go to make a statement, it paves the way for members of the Anoa'i family potentially make an appearance at the Premium Live Event to resolve the tension.

What did you think of the episode? Let us know in the comments section below!

