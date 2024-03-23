Best & Worst of SmackDown (March 22, 2024): Dominik Mysterio back for revenge; Cody Rhodes one-ups Roman Reigns & more 

One of the main attractions from SmackDown this week was Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes' much-anticipated confrontation.

It also featured Naomi going up against IYO SKY in a losing effort and an attack by Damage CTRL. This time, Bianca Belair ran out to save her despite their backstage disagreements about Bayley.

Let's take a look at a few of the best and worst events from SmackDown this week:

Worst: Dominik Mysterio still has unfinished business with Rey Mysterio

At WrestleMania 39, Rey Mysterio faced his son Dominik to teach him a lesson. The 26-year-old pledged allegiance to The Judgment Day and turned on his father.

It dates back to Clash at the Castle when the WWE Hall of Famer sided with Adam 'Edge' Copeland against Damian Priest and Finn Balor. After their bout, Dominik hit The Rated-R Superstar with a low blow and attacked his father before walking away. The intensity of their rivalry did not die down until The Showcase of Immortals last year.

A year later, Dominik is busy working on his resume as a singles competitor associated with Judgment Day. However, on SmackDown, he interfered in Rey Mysterio's match against Santos Escobar, enabling the latter to win.

This was unexpected as it seemed the younger Mysterio had moved on from his issues with his father.

Best: Jade Cargill officially signed to SmackDown

Jade Cargill's mega signing with WWE in September last year was looked on with much enthusiasm by wrestling fans. She made a few backstage appearances at RAW, SmackDown, and Fastlane.

As time passed, fans were getting impatient about which brand the former champion would be associated with. Jade Cargill made her WWE in-ring debut at Royal Rumble, which garnered a tremendously positive reaction from the wrestling world. The 31-year-old eliminated Nia Jax in what seemed an impossible task and teased a potential feud with Bianca Belair.

Amidst the hype, there were reports on backstage concerns about Jade Cargill's performance and its impact on her first WrestleMania match. The stardom surrounding Cargill is evidence of her capabilities and expectations in the ring.

This week it was announced that Jade Cargill had officially signed to SmackDown and would be addressing fans next week. With Bianca hinting at a heel turn, Cargill could be the one to step up and possibly challenge her at WrestleMania next month.

Worst: Pretty Deadly's backstage booking on SmackDown

When Pretty Deadly debuted on the main roster last year, it seemed they had a somewhat promising future: their unique outfits, persona, and catchy phrases caught on with the WWE Universe.

In the following months, they were involved in #1 contender matches for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship but failed to claim them. Around July 2023, Elton Prince suffered a shoulder injury, and the duo was out of in-ring action for three months.

Their presence on the show has been sporadic since then, letting them get lost in the limelight. Kevin Owens complained to Nick Aldis about Logan Paul this week on the blue brand.

The SmackDown tag team started trash-talking KO, who challenged them to a bout next week with Randy Orton by his side. Before walking away entirely, he punched both of them simultaneously.

The Pretty Deadly duo has won the NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Champion, but since the SmackDown run, their contribution to the division seems diminished.

Best: Cody Rhodes brought backup despite his deal with Paul Heyman this week

Earlier this week, Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman struck a deal on RAW ahead of his highly anticipated confrontation with Roman Reigns. The two main eventers of WrestleMania came face to face during the concluding segment of SmackDown.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion mocked Rhodes' decision, calling him a fool to trust Seth Rollins given his history of betrayal. He also reminisced about his time in The Shield, a dominant stable where Rollins and Reigns were brothers.

The American Nightmare clapped back, reflecting on the time his brother and he defeated Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins for the WWE Tag Team Titles in 2013. Only The Wise Man was present for their encounter. Following their heated exchange, Reigns smirked as he exited the ring while Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso appeared from the crowd.

On the other hand, Jey Uso and Seth Rollins were camouflaged in black from head to toe. They emerged from the crowd, leaving The Bloodline members shaking their heads. This showcases the in-depth study Cody Rhodes has done on his WrestleMania 40 opponent.

It also enables him to gain the upper hand after a long while in his feud with The Bloodline, more so with The Rock's involvement.

