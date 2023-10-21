Best and worst of SmackDown (October 20, 2023): Nick Aldis picks a fight; LA Knight threatens Bloodline member and more

SmackDown this week was filled with highly anticipated matches and segments. Logan Paul confronted Rey Mysterio, and a United States Championship match was set for Crown Jewel 2023.

Given the engaging series of events, below is a list of the best and worst from the latest edition of SmackDown:

Best: Bianca Belair's return

The EST of WWE made her triumphant return on SmackDown. Her last televised appearance was at SmackDown on August 18, where she teamed up with Charlotte Flair and took on Bayley and IYO SKY in a tag team match.

On SmackDown, Flair faced IYO SKY for the title in the main event, in her quest to become a 15-time Women's Champion. SKY ferociously defended her title, countering her opponent's every move. Flair was barely inches away from winning, with near two counts following massive spears.

IYO SKY's teammates, Bayley and Dakota Kai were ringside, and pounced on Flair after the match. Bayley was infuriated with Flair attacking her when she tried to assist IYO. With the numbers game in favor of Damage CTRL, Belair ran out for a save.

The EST of WWE has a build up of feuds in store for her, including going up against Rhea Ripley potentially at Survivor Series, or even IYO SKY for the title at Crown Jewel 2023.

Worst: Dragon Lee's loss on SmackDown

Dragon Lee was starting to gain momentum with his main roster debut. His first match on the blue brand was a victory against Austin Theory a few weeks ago. This eventually culminated in an enraging feud with the former United States Champion and Grayson Waller.

Meanwhile, Cameron Grimes had his own issues with the newly formed tag team, and partnered with Lee this week to end Theory and Waller's menacing ways. However, the two young stars got the victory, despite much effort by Dragon Lee and Cameron Grimes.

It was astonishing to see a talent of Dragon Lee's caliber witness a loss so early in his main roster run.

Best: Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce turning on each other

Adam Pearce was pulling double duty as the authority figure for both RAW and SmackDown. Last week, Triple H appreciated his efforts, and announced Nick Aldis as the new General Manager for SmackDown, in a bid to reduce Pearce's burden.

This week, Jey Uso made an unannounced visit to take revenge on Jimmy Uso for costing him and Cody Rhodes the tag team titles. Aldis was quick to take action against his presence on the blue brand, and called security to escort him out after fining him $10000. Adam Pearce approached him to discuss the situation, but Nick Aldis made it abundantly clear that SmackDown was his brand.

The tension between the two managers could not come at a better time with Survivor Series nearly a month away.

Worst: Carlito's minimal booking following return

Carlito's WWE return has been on an abysmal streak. He came to Rey Mysterio's aid at Fastlane 2023 officially marking his return following his signing in July this year.

The LWO is currently engaged in a feud with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. This week, Montez Ford faced Santos Escobar in a singles match. Escobar has been apparently displeased with the faction's management. While he has not outspokenly mentioned anything on the matter, his actions say otherwise.

Carlito has not had a singles match ever since his return. He has been involved in varied backstage segments and brief interruption in matches. With Santos Escobar potentially turning to the dark side soon, Carlito could take over his spot in the faction.

Best: LA Knight's confrontation with Paul Heyman

LA Knight is known for not mincing words. On SmackDown this week, he confronted Paul Heyman, who attempted to intimidate the WWE Superstar before his match with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

Knight threatened the Wiseman and ensured that he heard every word he had to say. Heyman confirmed that a contract signing between the two stars is set to take place next week. Knight demonstrated his inability of fear of The Tribal Chief, and would always be there to hunt him down. The Wiseman needs to be cautious about him.

The segment elevated LA Knight and Roman Reigns' feud, given that they only met face to face once in the ring. The threatening and targetting of allies close to the WWE Champion deems an apt decision to break the champion from outside forces until they meet in the ring again.

