Welcome to the best and worst of SmackDown after the 2023 Royal Rumble. It should have been a fast-paced episode, especially considering we're only two weeks away from the Elimination Chamber.

The marquee matches and main event have been put in place, with only one Chamber spot remaining for the women and a few for the men in the United States Title match.

So, what were the ups and downs of SmackDown this week? Keep reading to find out!

#3. Best: Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns in the last segment of SmackDown

Sami Zayn attacked Roman Reigns from behind in the main event of SmackDown and received a thunderous pop. The former is red hot now, which is perhaps why it's a shame that he will only be Reigns' opponent at Elimination Chamber and not WrestleMania.

But it seems clear that the main event in Montreal will be epic and a closely contested one, with Reigns expected to continue his reign. By that point, he will have reached 900 days already.

Also, Jey Uso being absent and adding intrigue is a "Best" for us.

#2. Worst: Whatever that Bray Wyatt segment was

This Bray Wyatt is quickly running out of legs to stand on. The issue isn't his character work. It's the ultimate inevitability that whatever happens, however great an angle gets, his matches on big stages don't deliver.

Uncle Howdy seemingly made an appearance this week in a jumpscare moment, but that did absolutely nothing to progress his story.

If this continues, don't be surprised to see fans quickly turning on him again.

#2. Best: The epic Rey Mysterio-Dominik Mysterio angle

The NASCAR segment featuring Rey Mysterio, The New Day, and The Judgment Day was unintentionally one of the funniest things we've seen in a long time.

In a cross-promotion between NASCAR and WWE, Rey Mysterio beat his son in an epic race where they were trash-talking each other.

The trash talk was hilarious, and Dominik is finding his groove and more. We love the direction that the Judgment Day is going in right now.

#1. Worst: A fairly boring Viking Raiders match

The Viking Raiders defeated The Brawling Brutes' Ridge Holland and Butch in a relatively dull match on SmackDown. It didn't do much apart from setting up the angle involving Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

That's a worst for us because it seems like a big drop for The Scotsman, who was competing for a world title some months ago.

#1. Best: Sonya Deville gets a great showing

We fully expected Sonya Deville to get buried after her feud against Charlotte Flair ended. It officially ended last night as she fell short to the SmackDown Women's Championship. However, she was surprisingly given a good showing in their final bout for the title.

WWE did everything to delegitimize Sonya Deville, which is why we were pleasantly surprised when she went at it and stood toe-to-toe with The Queen, even if she was never going to become the champion.

