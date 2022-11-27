WWE Survivor Series: War Games was certainly a mixed bag. Many fans may have positive things to say about the event, but there will also be some naysayers. Thanks to the epic finale and the main event, the show has become a must-watch.

It was one of the biggest shows of the year. Although there were a few matches that didn't deliver as expected, the show was stellar.

Let's take a look at the best and worst from Survivor Series 2022.

#3. Best: Sami Zayn and the incredible story at Survivor Series 2022

Everything about Sami Zayn at Survivor Series was incredible. From his backstage interaction with Roman Reigns to the actual match itself, he was the star of the show.

The storytelling involving Kevin Owens and the tease of their future storyline was brilliant, as was his overall performance. He was the reason why The Bloodline won, and the end of the show seemed to indicate that both Roman Reigns and Jey Uso fully accepted Zayn as more than just The Honorary Uce.

What was interesting to note was that Sheamus and Roman Reigns' interaction was highlighted, with the 20-year veteran likely to be The Tribal Chief's next opponent.

#2. Worst: Ronda Rousey's SmackDown Women's Title defense

Ronda Rousey predictably defended the SmackDown Women's Title at Survivor Series, beating Shotzi to retain the title. It was a good performance from Shotzi, but overall, the match felt like a complete filler.

We can only hope that there is something bigger planned because it seems clear that Rousey isn't losing the title until WrestleMania 39, where she is rumored to be facing Becky Lynch.

#2. Best: The Women's WarGames match

The Women's WarGames match opened the show at Survivor Series, with Becky Lynch being the highlighted superstar in the match. IYO SKY managed to steal the show despite a slip-up early on.

Becky Lynch was the one who got the finish after she hit a huge leg drop from the top of the cage. Don't be surprised to see Becky Lynch clash with Damage CTRL going forward while RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair moves on to different things.

#1. Worst: AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor was slightly disappointing

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor went on second at Survivor Series, and unfortunately, this match didn't deliver the same way their TLC 2017 bout did. However, AJ Styles' win was his first singles victory at a premium live event in over three years, breaking his unlucky record.

It was the right decision to have AJ Styles win, but the match didn't have the same quality as before. It seemed to lack a story, which is essential, as good wrestling isn't always enough.

#1. Best: Austin Theory stealing the show

Austin Theory was one of the MVPs of the night as he defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley to become a two-time United States Champion. The match was incredible, and the finish was brilliantly crafted, as it protected Bobby Lashley while seemingly giving the 25-year-old a lucky win.

We're excited to see where Theory goes with his second US Title reign. The Money in the Bank was truly an anchor to him, and he seems to have broken out of the shackles. Apart from the main event, this was undoubtedly the match of the night.

What did you make of Survivor Series? Let us know in the comments section below.

