Best and worst of WWE RAW after the Royal Rumble- Reason why Edge defeated Randy Orton, Big mistake with multiple-time Champ

The episode of WWE RAW that followed the Royal Rumble will certainly not go down in history as three of the best hours in television programming, but they were watchable and, to an extent, even enjoyable. Dare we ask for more as wrestling fans, considering the fare that has been dished to us WWE RAW loyalists over the last few weeks?

As always, we shall separate the wheat and the chaff in this week's edition of Best and Worst, dissecting the good from the bad, of which there was plenty. That said, this edition of WWE RAW was the first part of the jigsaw, on the road to WrestleMania, so the need of the hour is to be patient and see how it all unfolds going forward.

#1 Best: Edge wrestles on WWE RAW in a match that ends his long-standing rivalry with Randy Orton

Edge used to be a vampire in The Brood, so it makes all the sense in the world for him to receive supernatural help in the WWE RAW main event match from Alexa Bliss. But the reason he won the big WWE RAW match against Randy Orton is to bring their rivalry to a firm conclusion.

This allows Edge, the Royal Rumble winner, to do his own thing, and it allows Randy Orton to focus on his feud with Bray Wyatt. Plus, can you imagine the Royal Rumble winner losing on the following episode of WWE RAW?