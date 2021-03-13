Best and Worst of SmackDown: Another dream feud teased for Seth Rollins, Unexpected Superstar getting a push?

Another episode of SmackDown is in the books, and unsurprisingly, there are mixed reviews. It was the penultimate SmackDown to Fastlane - a pay-per-view that seems to hold no purpose whatsoever.

While we'll get to that later, the focal point of the show was the Universal Championship picture, culminating in a contract signing in the main event. There were a lot of WrestleMania implications made as well. Here are some of the best and worst bits of SmackDown this week as we close in on the road to WrestleMania 37:

#4. Best: Seth Rollins' role on SmackDown

Seth Rollins has been in an interesting position on SmackDown. Ever since returning to the Blue brand, he began a feud with Cesaro - a man with who he has crossed paths numerous times in the past.

This time, however, things seem to be different. Backstage on SmackDown, Seth Rollins was asked about Cesaro, and he shut him down, seemingly ready to move on. But the moment that Kayla Braxton mentioned the rematch between Cesaro and Murphy, the former Universal Champion took great interest.

Seth Rollins was watching from far, but the moment Cesaro hit Murphy with the swing, the former was triggered and interfered - causing a disqualification. He ended up beating down Cesaro, and when he went backstage, he was confronted by Shinsuke Nakamura - Cesaro's old tag team partner.

They had a face-off before Seth Rollins went away. We're interested to see where this leads. Will Cesaro and Seth Rollins face each other at Fastlane? Or will their feud continue on SmackDown until WrestleMania 37?

Or is it possible that Shinsuke Nakamura is going to enter the picture and get involved in some way as well? Is Murphy going to eventually re-align with Seth Rollins? There are many questions waiting to be answered on SmackDown in the coming weeks.

