Best & Worst of WWE SmackDown (May 31, 2024) - AJ Styles' career-altering declaration; Paul Heyman's help plea & more

This week's action-packed episode of WWE SmackDown had fans on the edge of their seats, particularly regarding AJ Styles' future. He donned a blue suit, which is unlike him and led to widespread speculation.

The Phenomenal One wasn't the only one dealing with big decisions on the blue brand tonight. Paul Heyman was equally in a fix as The Bloodline storyline continued to heat up.

Here, we look at the best and worst from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Best: AJ Styles swerves Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown to state his title intentions

A potential AJ Styles retirement was teased throughout tonight's episode of SmackDown. His choice of a blue suit and somber attitude had many questioning whether the former WWE Champion was calling time on his career.

Accompanied by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Styles closed the show with an in-ring promo. He got fans on his side with a passionate recollection of his journey in the company before calling Cody Rhodes to the ring.

Cody Rhodes treated the situation respectfully, and there was no pyro on WWE SmackDown tonight for his entrance. The pair exchanged pleasantries before Styles dropped the act and attacked the champion in a swerve.

Fans recalled similarities with Mark Henry's fake retirement in 2013. This was a neat spin on that, with Styles going as far as to hit a Styles Clash off steel steps.

Worst: Andrade continues to lack direction with needless win against Apollo Crews

Andrade has been back in WWE since January, but it still feels like the creative doesn't know what to do with him. The only significant impact he's had since returning was tagging with Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania XL.

The former United States Champion was handed a match against Apollo Crews on WWE SmackDown tonight. It was somewhat unnecessary, given Crews has been an afterthought for several months.

Andrade's storyline with Legado Del Fantasma progressed and came to a head. Angel tried recruiting him beforehand and interrupted the match, which allowed the former AEW star to pick up the win.

Best: Paul Heyman's incredible promo helps get The Bloodline story back on track

Paul Heyman worked his magic on the mic tonight on WWE SmackDown. A back-and-forth with Kevin Owens stole the show as The Wisemen added a personal element to the duo's problems.

The WWE Hall of Famer pushed how different Solo Sikoa's version of The Bloodline is from Roman Reigns'. He painted Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa as thugs while speaking to Owens from the perspective of one father to another.

There was a neat angle Owens went down when he argued that Heyman was putting on an act and pulling the strings. The consensus has been that he's still Reigns' Wiseman, but this curveball thrown by KO gave food for thought.

The promo exchange led to Solo and The Bloodline coming out and trying to attack Owens. He had backup from The Street Profits, who took on Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa in a tag team match and lost.

This was the perfect way to add more intrigue to the storyline heading into the summer. We await Roman Reigns' return, and Paul Heyman has conjured up more eagerness to see The Tribal Chief.

Worst: Nia Jax deserved to be showcased more as Queen of the Ring

Nia Jax opened WWE SmackDown with a promo celebrating her Queen of the Ring triumph.

She spoke with the elegance befitting that of a queen which means creative will be leaning into her using the characteristics.

The Irresistible Force called out Bayley and warned the WWE Women's Champion that she was coming for her title. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven attacked the champion, and there was a tease of a future match between the latter and Nia.

However, that was as far as Nia's night of celebration went, other than a backstage exchange with Mia Yim. The newly crowned Queen should have been showcased more, especially as she's challenging for the women's title at SummerSlam.

