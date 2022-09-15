"Feel the power!"- 5 reasons why WWE Superstar Big E made it to PWI500

Pro Wrestling Illustrated recently listed WWE Superstar Big E in its top 10 rankings. The New Day member achieved the ninth position, a promotion from his previous year’s ranking of 13.

Big E accomplished the feat despite being shelved for most of 2022 due to an injury. This speaks volumes about his popularity and significance in WWE. His unparalleled authenticity and charisma is something that the company has failed to replicate for the New Day, which is currently struggling in its feud against The Viking Raiders.

In this list, we will look at five reasons why Big E made it to the PWI500.

#5. His work as a babyface

The ultimate good guy

Speaking of authenticity, Big E's natural personality as a good guy is something that superstars struggle to replicate. He has been a babyface for over six years, an astonishing feat in modern-day WWE.

Over the years, being a crowd-favorite has become a difficult task. Superstars fail to constantly deliver something exciting to the fans and revert to villainous tactics to save their dying character. However, Big E has time and again been on the good side of the audience through his goofy promos and actions.

This seems like a small feat yet deserves a mention at a time when WWE is struggling to push babyfaces in the men's division.

#4. He is an icon of the entertainment business

Good on the mic and in the ring

Undoubtedly, Big E is one of the most interesting characters for WWE’s PG audience. His childish antics and humorous skits have given him a unique identity of his own – something that superstars struggle with in their careers.

From rhythmically smacking an opponent to complimenting Xavier Woods' trombone to dancing in the middle of the ring, there is always something for the crowd to watch out for.

Big E’s mic work is also incredible. His introduction of The New Day has become a tradition while his regular dissing of their opponents has tickled many fans.

#3. Big E’s Money in the Bank win was spectacular

E picked up a solid victory!

One of the biggest wins in his career, Big E retrieving the Money in the Bank briefcase from the top of the ladder garnered one of the largest pops in WWE history. He was the underdog going into the match, yet he outclassed Drew McIntyre, John Morrison, Kevin Owens, King Nakamura, Ricochet, Riddle and Seth Rollins.

Cagematch fans were so impressed by Big E’s performance that they rated it 8.79, an incredible feat for a superstar who is renowned for his tag team role. He would go on to successfully cash in his MITB contract against Bobby Lashley and become the WWE World Champion.

#2. Contribution to the popularity of The New Day

Big E has been a prominent figure in The New Day. He played a huge role in promoting the stable in its early days, be it in backstage segments or through silly antics which were relatively new for the crowd. Eventually, his efforts paid off and the crowd connected with him despite initially being a heel.

The New Day is now one of the leading merchandise sellers in WWE. They have their own brand called Booty O’s, and the Power of Positivity doesn't seem to be declining anytime soon. Big E’s contributions to the popularity of The New Day have earned him a spot on the PWI Insider list multiple times in recent years.

#1. Big E is a former WWE Champion

Although Big E has been vocal about having a lengthier title reign, his brief run as champion was quite memorable. He put on dominant performances to retain the gold against top superstars like Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre.

The former champion was at his charismatic best in a time of empty stadiums and mental fatigue. He stepped up when WWE wanted a change in its stale storylines involving Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. Although they reverted to the same, Big E kept the fans hooked for 110 days while showcasing his full potential.

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell