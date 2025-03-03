Big news for WrestleMania 41; ex-champion set for massive heel turn?- 4 Bold predictions for WWE RAW tonight

Tonight's WWE RAW has a lot to follow up on after what happened at the recently concluded Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. However, it seems as if surprises and shocking turns will continue in the upcoming show.

The upcoming WWE RAW episode currently has three title matches advertised. Lyra Valkyria will defend the Women's Intercontinental Championship, The War Raiders will put the World Tag Team Title on the line, and Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Title. Stars like Bianca Belair, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Gunther, and more are also expected to appear.

In this list, we will look at four bold predictions for WWE RAW tonight:

#4. American Made could reign supreme on WWE RAW

Chad Gable hasn't been on WWE RAW lately, as he is currently on his quest to conquer his Lucha Libre problem. Before leaving, the Olympian instructed The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile to keep pushing on in his absence, and they have done quite well so far.

Brutus and Julius Creed are set to battle The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship, and Ivy Nile will challenge Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Title tonight. With this in mind, the group may end the night with both titles, much to the delight of Master Gable.

#3. Bianca Belair may turn heel for the first time on the main roster

Bianca Belair joined the main roster in 2020, and since then, she has portrayed the role of a well-liked babyface. However, after the events of the 2025 Elimination Chamber, circumstances may change, and so can her character.

As many may remember, Bianca's former partner Jade Cargill returned this past weekend after being sidelined for months following an attack by a mystery assailant and attacked Naomi, seemingly revealing her as the attacker. Interestingly, there are still some theories that the former RAW Women's Champion knew that The Glow attacked Cargill.

Bianca will be present tonight on WWE RAW to watch the Women's World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. However, she can pull an unexpected move by attacking both women and cause it to end in a no-contest, turning heel in the process. This can result in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41 for the title and a future angle between Bianca and Jade.

#2. Adam Pearce could add another match to the WWE WrestleMania 41 card

The Elimination Chamber PLE set up a lot of matches for WrestleMania 41, including a potential rematch between CM Punk and Seth Rollins. The Best in The World was one of the final two in the Men's Chamber Match. However, The Visionary, moments after being eliminated by Punk, Stomped the former world champion, allowing John Cena to pick up the victory via technical submission.

Another confrontation between both men can happen again tonight, leading to a brawl. Following this, Adam Pearce could give another chance to the bitter rivals to settle their scores, this time at WrestleMania 41.

#1. Roman Reigns could return and seek revenge on Seth Rollins and CM Punk

Roman Reigns hasn't been on WWE television since Seth Rollins Stomped him twice at the Royal Rumble. It was later revealed that he had sustained an undisclosed injury, forcing him out of action indefinitely. Later, The Visionary took pride in what he did to the Undisputed Tribal Chief.

In a shocking turn of events, Roman may return tonight to take out Rollins for attacking him. The OG Bloodline leader could also attack Punk for eliminating him from the Men's Royal Rumble. With reports claiming that a Triple Threat Match might happen between them, a return tonight on WWE RAW could kickstart the exciting feud.

