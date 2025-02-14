Bo Dallas to be replaced as Uncle Howdy; 6 ft 8 in star to join with new manager? 3 things The Wyatt Sicks can do on WWE SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks moved to SmackDown in the WWE Transfer Window after a feud with The Final Testament back in January. The group has not done anything significant on the blue brand yet.

With the return of Alexa Bliss during the Women's Royal Rumble match, fans are hoping to see the faction do exciting things once again. Tonight could be the starting of something new for the Uncle Howdy-led group.

So without further ado, let's take a look at three things The Wyatt Sicks can on WWE SmackDown.

#3. Bo Dallas could be replaced as Uncle Howdy by Aleister Black

Bo Dallas has done a decent job as the leader of The Wyatt Sicks, but he was never a top star in WWE, so he may not succeed leading such a huge faction in the long term. This is why Triple H might book someone else to be the new Uncle Howdy on SmackDown.

It could be one of his favourite stars from the time he ran NXT, Aleister Black. The 39-year-old recently got released by AEW and may return to the Stamford-based promotion after four years.

He portrayed a dark gimmick in WWE and AEW, so he could take over The Wyatt Sicks and take them to the next level.

#2. The Wyatt Sicks could help Alexa Bliss win a match on SmackDown

Alexa Bliss was on maternal leave from WWE for two years. The Goddess returned to singles action last week on SmackDown and defeated Candice LeRae to qualify for the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber match.

The five-time Women's Champion may continue to build momentum heading into the match next month, so she could be in action again tonight. This time, The Wyatt Sicks could cause an interruption to help her get the win.

Such a move from the group would be a subtle invitation for her to join them.

#1. Alexa Bliss could reunite with Braun Strowman and join The Wyatt Sicks

Alexa Bliss will likely join The Wyatt Sicks in the near future. But, The Five Feet of Fury reuniting with Braun Strowman and then joining the group would be an interesting twist.

The Monster Among Men was the Black Sheep of The Wyatt Family and also had an angle with Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss in the summer of 2020. Prior to that, the 6 ft 8 in star was the tag team partner of the former Women's Champion in the Mixed Match Challenge. They were known as Team Little Big.

Strowman will compete in a Triple Threat match against Jacob Fatu and Damian Priest for a spot in the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber on SmackDown tonight.

It is likely that he will lose the match. He could then cross paths with Alexa Bliss, who may offer to help him return to the days when he was an unbeatable monster.

Team Little Big could then join The Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown to reach their full potential and succeed in WWE again. It would also make sense since both stars worked with the late Bray Wyatt in the past.

