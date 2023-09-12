Bray Wyatt vs Roman Reigns: 4 things you may not remember from their WWE feud

Bray Wyatt was without a doubt one of the most brilliant minds that ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Last month the entire pro-wrestling world was rocked when reports broke out of the WWE Superstar’s untimely passing. Wyatt was the catalyst for a rollercoaster ride of emotions for wrestling fans due to the characters that he portrayed during his career.

Alongside these personas were the epic rivalries that he delved into. One of these memorable feuds was with the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and The Bloodline’s Tribal Chief – Roman Reigns. There were a lot of moments that will always be remembered that transpired during this rivalry, but here are just four things that fans might have already forgotten about this feud.

#1 The Bray Wyatt – Roman Reigns feud dates way back to 2015

For those unaware, the feud between the two superstars sparked back in 2015 during the Money in the Bank premium live event. This was Roman Reigns’ first MITB PLE where he competed against Dolph Ziggler, Neville, Kane, Sheamus, Kofi Kingston, and Randy Orton for the briefcase.

After throwing Kingston out of the ring and delivering a spear to Orton, fans thought that it was the former Shield member who would be capturing the briefcase. Everything was looking up for Reigns until Bray Wyatt showed up and toppled the ladder with The Big Dog on it. In the end, it was Sheamus who ended up emerging victorious with the briefcase. Needless to say, Reigns was on a mission from that moment on.

#2 The rivalry reignited five years later

The rivalry between Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns rivalry sparked anew five years later at the height of the global health crisis. It all went down at SummerSlam in 2020 where Bray Wyatt – who was competing as The Fiend at the time – faced off against then-WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Wyatt successfully captured the title from The Monster Among Monsters. However, the celebration was cut short after Roman Reigns launched a sneak attack on the champ by delivering a spear. Come Payback that same year, Wyatt, Strowman, and Reigns would slug it out for the aforementioned championship in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat match.

Accompanied by Paul Heyman, Reigns showed up later in the match where he signed the contract, making him an official competitor in the bout. At the tail end of the match, The Fiend caught Reigns with a Mandible Claw, but got countered by a low blow from the latter.

Reigns went on to pin Strowman and snagged the championship from him. This kicked off The Tribal Chief’s continuing reign as the Universal Champ.

#3 Roman Reigns’ daughter got involved at some point in the feud

There was a part during Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns’ feud in 2015 that the latter’s daughter, got caught in the crossfire.

During the episode of WWE RAW after the Money in the Bank PLE in 2015, a livid Reigns showed up commanding that Bray Wyatt step into the ring. Instead, all he got was a video revealing why The Eater of Worlds launched such an attack.

Before the video/promo ended, Wyatt revealed an image of Reigns playing with his daughter Joelle. This while Wyatt was singing, I’m a little tea-pot.

Reigns would later reveal in interviews that while it is true that the above-mentioned promo certainly sparked the feud, he admitted that he was not comfortable putting his family into the storyline.

#4 The two superstars formed an unlikely alliance to defeat two former champs

Believe it or not, Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns formed an unholy alliance in 2016 to defeat the wrestling collective known as The League of Nations. The stable consisted of WWE Superstars Sheamus, Rusev, King Barrett, and Alberto del Rio.

Del Rio and Sheamus were tapped to face both Wyatt and Reigns in a tag team match during an episode of WWE RAW. There was even an awesome spot during the match where Wyatt was pinning Del Rio for the count while pointing toward the direction of an approaching Sheamus. What’s amazing here is that Reigns was on his way to deliver a spear to The Celtic Warrior as if he heeded to Wyatt’s command.

The unlikely tandem emerged victorious in the aforementioned match. The Wyatt Family members Erick Rowan and Braun Strowman would then rejoin Wyatt inside the ring all menacingly looking at Reigns.

It’s just saddening to linger on the thought that a mega-fight between the two major WWE stars will no longer happen due to Wyatt’s untimely passing. A brilliant mind and a kind soul gone too soon.

