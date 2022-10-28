Bray Wyatt's emphatic return to WWE SmackDown has led to speculations about a potential faction led by the former champion.

A multi-talented and creative individual, Bray Wyatt, has won multiple championships in his WWE career. He is a five-time champion and won the Male Wrestler of the Year Award in 2019.

Bray Wyatt grabbed the SmackDown Tag Team Championship alongside Randy Orton by defeating Heath Slater and Rhyno at TLC 2016. The "New Wyatt Family," also involving Luke Harper, originated after Wyatt and Orton led SmackDown to victory in the traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match.

As per the Freebird rule, Harper occasionally defended the title with Bray Wyatt. In December, they dropped the championship to American Alpha in a Fatal-Four Way Elimination Tag Team Match. This resulted in a heated rivalry between Orton and Harper and the downfall of their faction.

Wyatt won his first world title in 2017 following his feud with Randy Orton. He outclassed defending champion John Cena, The Miz, Baron Corbin, Dean Ambrose, and AJ Styles in the Elimination Chamber. However, his reign lasted only 49 days as Orton defeated him at WrestleMania 33.

The Eater of Words next won the RAW Tag Team Championship with Matt Hardy. The Deleter of Worlds thumped Sheamus and Cesaro at the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble event. They lost the titles to Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel at Extreme Rules.

Wyatt's alter ego is a two-time Universal Champion. The Fiend's first championship victory came against Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel 2019 in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. Goldberg eventually defeated him at Super ShowDown, which was panned by critics.

The audience in Florida witnessed the last title victory of The Fiend. He defeated Braun Strowman at SummerSlam 2020 but lost the title to Roman Reigns at Payback.

Bray Wyatt is rumored to have another program with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Do you want to see Roman Reigns vs Bray Wyatt in WarGames? Do you want to see Roman Reigns vs Bray Wyatt in WarGames? 👀 https://t.co/k4tGXR1pp3

Bray Wyatt allegedly took the mantle of the top babyface in WWE upon his comeback. Hence, it is natural for him to fight the company's top heel, Roman Reigns. A potential showdown between them has been rumored since Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules 2022, and recent reports back the speculations.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Reigns vs. Wyatt could be a huge program for the company in the future. The prospect has everyone interested but needs time for implementation.

Wyatt has already defeated Roman Reigns to become the top merchandise seller. Considering WWE prefers its 'best-sellers' as the face of the company, Wyatt could be the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes