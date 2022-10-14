5 things Bray Wyatt could do on the October 14 edition of WWE SmackDown - A new White Rabbit hunt, non-PG show introduced?

Following his massive return at Extreme Rules 2022, Bray Wyatt is scheduled for the next episode of WWE SmackDown. The show will emanate from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Eater of Worlds was initially rumored to appear on RAW. Although he did, fans did not see him in person as he delivered a cryptic promo on Monday. The upcoming show is expected to reveal whether or not Bray Wyatt will form the rumored 'Wyatt 6' group with the Firefly Fun House characters.

Here are five things Bray Wyatt could do on the October 14 edition of WWE SmackDown.

#5. Re-introduce the Firefly Fun House segments

First introduced in April 2019, Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House has seemingly turned from a criticized idea to a modern-day wrestling legend of the PG-era. Fans are now aware of the show's subtle uniqueness, which previously featured Wyatt's dual personality.

The Fun House segments featuring the puppeteer and the puppets could be restarted on WWE SmackDown. However, it could have a much darker twist than before. Now that Rob Fee is the Director of Long Term Creative, we can expect some eerie and non-PG Fun House shows in the coming weeks.

#4. Drop a teaser for the first member of Wyatt 6

WWE did wonders with the White Rabbit saga to hype the arrival of Bray Wyatt. While most of the clues were connected to the former Universal Champion, fans were intrigued as to who else could be involved in the storyline. A similar tactic could be used to promote the onset of Wyatt 6 members starting this Friday.

A veteran of the independent circuit, Colin Delaney is rumored to team up with Wyatt in the coming weeks. Reports of Bo Dallas and Chelsea Green potentially returning to WWE have also increased their likelihood of joining the faction. The company could hype the potential inclusion of each superstar by dropping QR codes in each segment featuring Bray Wyatt.

The Eater of Worlds may even cut a promo on the upcoming WWE SmackDown episode. Using his usual cryptic style, Wyatt can engage the audience directly and keep the mystery of the rumored Wyatt 6 intact.

#3. Introduce the Firefly Fun House characters

No more mysteries?

Prolonging the mystery behind Wyatt 6 will potentially slow down the meteoric push Bray Wyatt is about to receive. Moreover, fans will seemingly run out of patience if the creative continues to drop a series of QR codes.

Cutting to the chase, Bray Wyatt could reveal his real-life Firefly Fun House characters on WWE SmackDown. This would give his creative mind the impetus to plan out possible faction feuds. Targeting mid-card groups is a direction Wyatt and his puppets could take before planning something huge, potentially involving The Bloodline.

There are four characters in the Firefly Fun House, excluding The Fiend and Wyatt. Each superstar nabbing the role of a puppet would need to mimic their personality and attributes.

#2. Bray Wyatt could take the audience with him on his search for allies

Let Him In

This is the most interesting angle that could pan out on WWE SmakDown. Instead of dropping codes or revealing the Firefly Fun House characters, Wyatt could directly feature in a live segment during his potential mission to find the perfect allies.

Bray Wyatt may approach Liv Morgan backstage and console her after her loss to Ronda Rousey. The pop for The Miracle Kid's possible inclusion in the faction will be through the roof as she is expected to transition to the dark side soon. Could Morgan become Abby the Witch, the source of The Fiend's power?

Similarly, other rumored allies, such as Bo Dallas, could hide their identity while joining Wyatt 6. The Eater of Worlds might even travel to the Wyatt compound to tease the involvement of Braun Strowman. This will keep hardcore fans on the lookout for slight hints and clues.

#1. Ambush The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

A recent pitch involving Wyatt 6 and The Bloodline has generated much fan interest. The reports came out only a day after Wyatt was scheduled to be on the next WWE SmackDown.

Could Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns finally have a face-off after two years this week? Chances are less, considering Reigns is penned for a program with Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. Still, Wyatt 6 could kickstart their reign of terror by attacking The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown.

The Fiend might target the Head of the Table during one of his promos. While the assault will likely begin a power struggle on WWE SmackDown, Wyatt could subsequently play a significant role in the fight between Logan and Roman at Crown Jewel 2022.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes