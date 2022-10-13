Former champion joins the Wyatt 6, major power struggle begins for Survivor Series WarGames? - 5 potential targets for Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown

Following his return at Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt is set to appear on WWE SmackDown. This will mark his first appearance on one of the promotion's main brands since his release 18 months ago. The show will emanate from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Bray Wyatt has a history of targeting fellow superstars in order to manipulate them to join forces with him. With the likes of Randy Orton and the former Daniel Bryan, Wyatt tried to get into their heads to submit to him. Hence, he could do the same moving forward.

Bray's potential targets on SmackDown could either be future rivals or prospective allies of Wyatt 6. In the latter's case, The Eater of Worlds could be on a mission to scout out the perfect members for his stable. Examining the superstar’s traits and personality will deem him or her fitting for the portrayal of a Firefly Fun House character.

In this list, we will take a look at five targets for Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown.

#5. Karrion Kross and Scarlett

WWE has the opportunity to make a dream match come true on the road to Crown Jewel. Bray Wyatt vs. Karrion Kross has been teased on social media and both parties are keen to face each other inside the squared circle.

Kross is currently obsessed with removing Roman Reigns from power. However, The Tribal Chief is scheduled to fight Logan Paul at the upcoming premium live event. The TollMan is currently devoid of a rival and reverting to Drew may be monotonous on WWE’s part.

Thus, the company could look forward to newer feuds. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt potentially targeting Karrion Kross on SmackDown could set up a blockbuster showdown. WWE can even spice things up by revealing that Wyatt is after Kross and Scarlett to include them in his Firefly Fun House.

#4. Drew McIntyre

An unexpected addition to Wyatt 6

The Scottish Warrior shares no previous history with Bray Wyatt. This gives WWE ample impetus to include Drew McIntyre as a possible Wyatt 6 member. It's an odd circumstance, but the duo could pose a massive threat to SmackDown's men's division.

McIntyre has been on a downhill spiral since his defeat at Clash at the Castle. He desperately needs a boost to stay relevant on the top card. While his program with Karrion Kross may not have ended, McIntyre’s potential alliance with Bray Wyatt will shape his character into something altogether new.

In another case, WWE could pin Drew McIntyre against Bray Wyatt. The Eater of Worlds would be the favorite to emerge victorious and subsequently incite Drew to join hands with him.

#3. Liv Morgan

The former SmackDown Women’s Champion is “in a dark place” since her defeat to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules. She may have finally snapped. Even after weeks of training and pushing herself, The Miracle Kid was in no way a threat to The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

Much of Liv Morgan's recent behavior has hinted at a shift to the dark side. Her post-title match demeanor and social media activities have both thrown subtle signs. A major hint, however, was when she was eerily smiling after passing out to Ronda’s submission move.

The 'broken version' of Liv Morgan is a potential target on SmackDown for Wyatt's supernatural group. It will be interesting to see if she portrays the role of Abby the Witch or any other character. Morgan might be the tool through which The Fiend gets his revenge on his former partner, Alexa Bliss.

#2. Braun Strowman

The Wyatt Family members could reunite on SmackDown

Logically, Braun Strowman is the first person that Bray Wyatt may try to recruit in his faction. The Wyatt Family brothers have a rich history dating back to 2015 when the "Black Sheep" was first introduced to WWE. Strowman's monstrous nature also qualifies him for the role of Huskus the Pig.

However, Wyatt may be interested in Braun Strowman for reasons other than a prospective alliance. According to some theories, The Fiend might be plotting to exact revenge on Strowman for his past betrayals. The Monster of Monsters hasn’t been involved with Bray for more than five years.

Moreover, their previous encounter was not a memorable one. Both were competing for the Universal Championship, which would run until Payback 2020. Roman Reigns eventually won, but not before causing a big rift in the Wyatt family.

#1. Bray Wyatt might target Roman Reigns' The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

Will The Bloodline fall to Bray Wyatt?

The upcoming SmackDown show could be the beginning of a prominent faction feud in WWE. According to the latest reports, an idea involving Wyatt 6 and The Bloodline has been pitched. The news broke a day after WWE had confirmed Bray Wyatt’s appearance on the upcoming SmackDown.

While RAW featured a cryptic promo, Wyatt could seemingly deliver a clear message to the locker room and attack Roman Reigns.

This could herald the power struggle that fans have been anticipating since The Eater of Worlds' return. The Fiend might as well introduce his Firefly Fun House characters on SmackDown to add to the mystery of who exactly is behind the facades. Returning superstars like Bo Dallas and even "Lunatic Lush" Chelsea Green are the ones to look out for in the potential Wyatt 6.

