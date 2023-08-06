Brock Lesnar and 4 other WWE stars who can challenge Gunther for Intercontinental title

Gunther’s dominant Intercontinental title run continues as he retained his championship against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam 2023. The Ring General defeated the Scottish Warrior with a huge powerbomb to the mat.

Gunther is expected to surpass The Honky Tonk Man’s record for the longest WWE Intercontinental Championship reign. Imperium’s main man needs to hold on to his title till the first week of September to become the longest-reigning Intercontinental champion.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



Certainly, Gunther is going to beat Honky Tonk Man’s record reign of 454 days as Intercontinental Champion, and it’s much deserved.



#SummerSlam | #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/i5SElbLVlk As expected, Gunther and Drew McIntyre went out there and put on a very physical banger of a match.Certainly, Gunther is going to beat Honky Tonk Man’s record reign of 454 days as Intercontinental Champion, and it’s much deserved.

With that being said, WWE will have to find a new opponent for the RAW star following his impressive win at SummerSlam 2023. The former Walter has so far beaten the likes of Sheamus, Ricochet, and Matt Riddle for the Intercontinental title.

Keeping that in mind, here are five stars that could be the Ring General’s next opponent for the title:

#1. Brock Lesnar recently turned face

Fans have been clamoring for a match between Brock Lesnar and Gunther ever since their brief interaction at Royal Rumble 2023.

WWE even considered a match between the two for WrestleMania 39 before settling on Omos as Lesnar’s opponent.

The former WWE Champion could step up to the Ring General for the title that’s thus far alluded him. Lesnar turned face after his match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. A match with the Austrian might just be on the cards.

#2. Chad Gable handed Gunther a rare loss

Chad Gable is one of the best in-ring technicians on the WWE roster today. Master Gable never fails to impress the WWE Universe with his amazing in-ring psychology. His recent match against Gunther was nothing short of a banger.

The Alpha Academy member picked up a rare count-out win over the Ring General this past Monday on RAW. WWE could be preparing him for a future title program with the big man. It’s about time Triple H pull the trigger on Chad Gable's solo run.

#3. Giovanni Vinci could leave Imperium

BeyondThe3Count @BeyondThe3Count 🏎️ 📸 @dtfmania Giovanni Vinci is a superstar in the making. NXT has done an excellent job at building him along with the vignettes. He looked good in his NXT debut last night🏎️ 📸 @dtfmania #WWE #WWE NXT pic.twitter.com/SHNBM7orql

Imperium was formed when Walter, Marcel Barthel, and Fabian Aichner banded together in NXT UK. The trio dominated the brand with notable wins over top singles and tag team stars. Aichner was repackaged as Giovanni Vinci and sent to NXT.

He rejoined Imperium at Clash at the Castle in September 2022. However, the association was apparently dissolved when Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser walked out on him several weeks ago on RAW. Vinci could turn face after a potential ouster from Imperium to take on the Ring General.

#4. Cody Rhodes battled Gunther at Royal Rumble

Emmazing @EmmaKuzi



Gunther went from #1 to the end, 1 hour 11 mins 🫡



WWE American nightmare Cody Rhodes wins Royal Rumble 2023Gunther went from #1 to the end, 1 hour 11 mins 🫡 #RoyalRumble WWE pic.twitter.com/BUrhFEVuYn

Cody Rhodes and Gunther had a classic battle at Royal Rumble 2023. In the end, it was the American Nightmare who eliminated the Ring General to land a spot in the main event of WrestleMania 39. Rhodes also talked about wanting to run it back with his Royal Rumble opponent.

With both Rhodes and Gunther finally free from their feud against Lesnar and McIntyre, respectively, they could square off against each other for the Intercontinental title.

WWE could even set up a title match between the two at an international premium live event.

#5. Randy Orton could challenge for the Intercontinental title

Randy Orton is reportedly nowhere close to making his in-ring return. The Viper has been advised by his doctors against making his return to active competition. With that said, Orton is apparently adamant about returning to the squared circle, and that could happen on the RAW after SummerSlam 2023.

The Apex Predator could confront the Imperium main man following a potential return to RAW. The two could kick off an Intercontinental title program with Matt Riddle once again in Orton’s corner to fend off the rest of Imperium.

Who do you want the Ring General to defend his title against? Let us know in the comments section below!

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here