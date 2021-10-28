5 WWE Superstars who surprisingly offered to lose matches

Wins and losses do not count for everything in WWE. However, it is fair to say that the majority of superstars prefer to win more matches than they lose.

John Cena, for example, has won 78.8 percent of matches throughout his WWE career. If the veteran superstar had only won half of those matches, there is a good chance he would not have become the legend he is today.

Plenty of stories have been told over the years about superstars who asked to win matches to elevate their own careers. But did you know that some high-profile names have also requested to lose matches against certain opponents?

In this article, let’s take a look at five WWE stars who surprisingly offered to let someone defeat them.

#5 Charlotte Flair offered to lose against Bianca Belair (WWE RAW)

Charlotte Flair reportedly offered to lose her RAW Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair on the October 18, 2021 episode of RAW. Instead, WWE’s higher-ups booked Belair to win the match via disqualification, meaning Flair retained her title.

According to talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, Flair pitched a finish that would have seen her drop the title to Belair.

“She also campaigned to lose clean to Bianca Belair on Monday Night RAW. She’s understood to be a huge fan of Belair and believed the finish killed what could have been a big win for her,” McCarthy stated.

Four days after the match, Flair was involved in a controversial title swap with SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch on WWE SmackDown. During the segment, Flair went off-script by dropping the RAW Women’s Championship on the ring canvas.

Flair allegedly exchanged words with Lynch and on-screen WWE official Sonya Deville after the segment. According to various reports, the backstage confrontation led to Flair getting escorted out of the building by security.

Belair, meanwhile, continued her feud with Lynch on the following week's episode of RAW.

