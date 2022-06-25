4 Better Feuds for Brock Lesnar than Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest draws in WWE at the moment and on the latest episode of SmackDown, he proved that. Following Roman Reigns' victory over Riddle, The Beast Incarnate made a shocking return, his first appearance since WrestleMania 38.

The video of his return was posted on WWE's YouTube channel and has amassed 5.5 million views as of writing. Brock wasn't scheduled to return as early as he did or to set up a match against Reigns at SummerSlam.

With Randy Orton being injured led to this and now we are set for another Brock vs Roman match. Granted, this was an emergency, but WWE could've used another superstar and given Lesnar someone else to feud with.

So with all that being said, the upcoming list will see us identify superstars who Brock could face, which would be more exciting than Reigns. Without wasting anymore time, let’s begin our list of 4 Better Feuds for Bock Lesnar than Roman Reigns.

#4 Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar sends Lashley to Suplex City in their first encounter

Brock Lesnar versus Lashley is a feud everyone has clamored for since the latter's debut in 2005. At this year's Royal Rumble we finally got to see that, but the timing was wrong. The match didn't live up to its hype and was mainly used to further Reigns vs Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

Nonetheless, Lashley defeated Brock for the WWE Championship in their bout at The Rumble, thanks to Roman Reigns. Lesnar regained the title at Elimination Chamber, but the two haven't crossed paths on WWE television since then. Lashley made an appearance on WWE's The Bump, where mentioned that he isn't finished with Lesnar.

"We’re in L.A. next year, right, for WrestleMania? If we’re in Hollywood it’s a big matchup. For me, I’ve always had these really tough challenges going into WrestleMania, which, of course, this one- it has to be another big one. Me and Brock, we still have a little score to settle. I have a win over him and then he ended up winning my title back but we’re not done. We’re not done.”

This feud is one that should be revisted again, as it wasn't given the proper time to play out.

#3 Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens has been on a hot streak as of late in terms of feuds

Kevin Owens is at the peak of his powers right now and his current storyline with Ezekiel is a great example of that. He also carried the build-up to his WrestleMania 38 match against Stone Cold Steve Austin. Now imagine a feud with Brock Lesnar, surely it would be gold.

Plus, the two superstars never faced off in a televised singles match, so it would be a much better option at this point for The Beast Incarnate. Instead of seeing him feud with Reigns or for a world title all the time, WWE can pair him with Owens. This will also allow other talents to feature in the world title scene.

Interestingly, this match could've happened in 2017 when Owens was Universal Champion, but he dropped the belt to Goldberg at Fastlane. Brock went on to win the title from Goldberg at WrestleMania 33, in what was a very forgettable encounter. Only time will tell if Brock Lesnar vs Kevin Owens happens, but if it doesn't, it will be a missed opportunity for WWE.

#2 Edge

The Rated R Superstar has been hitting home runs in terms of storylines and matches since returning in 2020 at the Royal Rumble. His feud with Seth Rollins concluded inside Hell in a Cell at Crown Jewel, which won WWE's match of the year in 2021.

The thought of a prime Edge vs Brock Lesnar may have many fans salivating. Edge's neck may not be too excited to visit Suplex City though, but if it can survive Hell in a Cell match, then a couple of suplexes won't hurt. Brock Lesnar and Edge faced each other before, in 2002 at Rebellion for the WWE title.

It was a handicap match, with Paul Heyman teaming up with Brock Lesnar, who ended up retaining his belt. They haven't crossed paths since that encounter and it would be interesting to see them clash in the present day.

#1 Randy Orton

There is some unfinished business between The Beast and The Apex Predator. At SummerSlam 2016, Orton and Lesnar squared off in The Viper's first match since returning from a shoulder injury. The build was similar to Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg at WrestleMania 20. Both talents went to their opponents' respective brands to attack them.

Fast forward to the actual bout, which was a good one, but the way it ended was quite peculiar. Lesnar struck Orton with his elbow, which split him open and resulted in the match ending via TKO. Till this day, no one knows if that was a planned finish or not, but whatever the plan was, that feud needs to be revisted.

The lone singles match between Lesnar and Orton, ending the way it did, leaves the door open for a storyline in the future. WWE could have Randy as the vicious heel he portrays well, while keeping Brock Lesnar as a face. The story between Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar is still far from over.

