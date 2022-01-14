Brock Lesnar News & Rumor Roundup: Hulk Hogan's 20-year record broken, The Beast insults former WWE Champion (January 14th, 2022)

Welcome to our weekly roundup of WWE news stories and rumors about Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate has barely slowed down, continuing to entertain us on RAW and SmackDown. This week proved no exception.

We will take a look at Lesnar's high-profile face-to-face confrontation with Bobby Lashley, with the two set to take each other on at Royal Rumble. The WWE Champion was subject to quite a few comments from The All-Mighty, who cannot wait to challenge him at Royal Rumble.

Lesnar's title win at Day 1 has created history in multiple ways, with another record being brought up in the past week. Meanwhile, his feud with Universal Champion Roman Reigns hasn't slowed down.

The two may be set for a WrestleMania match – something a certain Hall of Famer isn't the most enthused about. As the road to The Show of Shows begins, expect The Beast Incarnate to become more prominent on television.

So, without further ado, let's dive right in and take a look at this week's most important stories regarding Brock Lesnar.

#5. Brock Lesnar disses Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW

Brock Lesnar's appearance on RAW saw him dish out some comedy at Bobby Lashley's expense. He was overly enthusiastic, which fired up the Philadelphia crowd.

From poking fun at Lashley and MVP's dressing sense to cracking a knock-knock joke on The All-Mighty, the WWE Champion looked to have the time of his life. Lesnar proclaimed that he's funny and he's money, before calling his challenger a "Brock Lesnar wannabe."

Bobby Lashley sold The Beast Incarnate's words to perfection. He was not happy and proceeded to decimate Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, who attempted to jump him from behind.

It will be interesting to see how Lashley responds on RAW. Perhaps, he will continue to let his fighting do his talking for him. The former WWE Champion is motivated to leave a mark on Lesnar at Royal Rumble. But will he leave with the title? We shall find out in two weeks.

