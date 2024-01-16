Brock Lesnar to return with a new manager in WWE? Exploring who it can be

Brock Lesnar's return is one of the most-anticipated WWE appearances fans are looking forward to this year. Despite his intimidating aura and dominant performances, his characters have entertained fans and shown various sides of The Beast Incarnate. For his eventual return this year, it's possible that he won't be alone.

The possible manager for Brock Lesnar in question is Sable, The Beast Incarnate's real-life wife and former superstar. They met in 2003 and married in 2006. While the former WWE Champion remained active in the company, the same can't be said for his wife. Her return to the company could be due to several reasons, but the main one is possibly due to her history with them.

Sable had a rocky history with World Wrestling Entertainment. Her first departure in 1999 reached the court, but her departure in 2004 was for a more personal reason as she wanted to focus on her family.

Still, it has been proven before that the company doesn't want to mention her much on television. Due to this, it's hard to imagine the former Women's Champion beside Lesnar, but times and management have changed.

Expand Tweet

In 2024, Triple H will manage most of WWE's directions and has shown with CM Punk's return that he could bury the hatchet if it meant it was good for business. He could be more lenient with Sable and more understanding of her demands.

As mentioned above, The Beast Incarnate has been more open with what character to play since returning in 2021. He could understand the appeal and interest if he does return with Sable and even reason that she hasn't been in the ring for a while, and she would be more comfortable working with somebody she knows.

It's also reported that Triple H will be fully in charge of this year's Hall of Fame ceremony, and it states that he could be a little bit more open about the inductees. With this in mind, her return could be related to a possible induction.

What is the latest regarding Brock Lesnar's return?

Cody earned Brock's respect at SummerSlam 2023

Fans have not seen The Beast Incarnate since last year's SummerSlam event. During the show, he clashed with Cody Rhodes, who won after a hard-fought battle. Interestingly, fans may not have to wait long to see the absent star again.

As per the latest report from Dave Meltzer, Brock Lesnar's return could happen very soon on television. With the Royal Rumble event just weeks away, it's possible that it could be during the premium live event or shows before it to build up hype.

You can check out the video below:

Has Brock Lesnar mentioned Sable on WWE TV?

Lesnar likes to keep his personal life private, which could be another factor for Sable's return. However, he does reference her now and then.

On the February 6, 2023, episode of RAW, he made a cheeky comment about how, even after spending time with his wife, all he could think about was Bobby Lashley.

Expand Tweet

It would be interesting to see what The Beast Incarnate will do once he returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here