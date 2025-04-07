Brock Lesnar update, WrestleMania intentions - 5 things Paul Heyman could announce on WWE RAW

Paul Heyman will be appearing on tonight's edition of WWE RAW in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Hall of Famer recently shared that he would be in CM Punk's corner for the Triple Threat match at WrestleMania.

CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins are set to square off in the main event of Night 1 of The Show of Shows later this month. Heyman is The Wiseman for Roman Reigns but will be in Punk's corner for the match due to The Second City Saint helping The Tribal Chief in the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series last year.

Listed below are five things Paul Heyman could announce on RAW.

#5. Paul Heyman could announce that he will never be returning as The Wiseman on WWE RAW

Paul Heyman helped guide Roman Reigns to the most successful run of his career. The Head of the Table had a dominant reign as Undisputed WWE Champion before he was dethroned by Cody Rhodes last year at WrestleMania XL.

The Hall of Famer may want a change and could feel that he has already gotten the best out of Reigns. Heyman might announce that he will never be returning as Roman's manager following WrestleMania 41.

#4. He could reveal that he would only manage CM Punk once

CM Punk and Paul Heyman were a dynamic duo back in the day, but that has not been the case for many years. Heyman could have a promo with Punk tonight on the red brand and reveal that he only wanted to be his manager once.

The 59-year-old seemed upset after Punk revealed what the favor was, and Reigns flipped out before being hit with a GTS this past Friday night on SmackDown. The former ECW promoter could inform Punk that the favor was only for WrestleMania, and the two stars would be going their separate ways following the Triple Threat match.

#3. Heyman could announce that he will retire as a manager following WWE WrestleMania 41

Paul Heyman has had a remarkable career in the wrestling business in front of the camera and has accomplished even more behind the scenes. The veteran is masterful with a microphone in his hand and always does his best to get his clients over with the WWE Universe.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year during WrestleMania weekend, and the legend could be considering stepping out of the spotlight. Paul Heyman could announce that he will be retiring as a manager following the biggest show of the year to work in a backstage role moving forward.

#2. The veteran may want a new client

Bron Breakker is in his second reign as Intercontinental Champion and is rumored to be putting the title on the line in a Fatal 4-Way match at WWE WrestleMania 41. Paul Heyman has teased working with Breakker in the past and could become his manager in the weeks ahead. The legend may decide to announce that he is cutting ties with both CM Punk and Roman Reigns during tonight's episode of RAW.

Breakker may potentially lose the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania, only to be approached by Heyman on the following episode of WWE RAW. Paul Heyman could offer to become the 27-year-old's manager and help him prepare to chase after a major championship.

#1. He could share a massive update on Brock Lesnar

There have been rumors recently that Brock Lesnar has retired from in-ring competition. The Beast Incarnate has not appeared on WWE television since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023.

Paul Heyman used to be Lesnar's manager and could provide a substantial update about the 47-year-old during tonight's WWE RAW. Heyman might confirm that Lesnar's wrestling career is finished, or he could announce that the rumors were false, and his former client will be returning to action soon.

