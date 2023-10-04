Bron Breakker and 4 other WWE stars Paul Heyman can manage after Roman Reigns

It was recently announced that Roman Reigns bestowed the duty of being in Bron Breakker's corner at next week's episode of NXT to Paul Heyman. Breakker will be going head-to-head against Carmelo Hayes, who will have John Cena in his corner.

There have famously been multiple Paul Heyman guys over the years, and most have found tremendous success. Aside from Roman Reigns, the wrestling veteran has managed the likes of CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and more. For this list, we will explore four other stars that could become the new clients of the former ECW owner.

#4. Roman Reigns' previous rival expressed interest in Paul Heyman

The former ECW founder is not new to switching sides, even if that means taking the side of a former opponent of his current client. This could potentially happen with Drew McIntyre.

In the past, The Scottish Warrior had nothing but praise for Paul's previous clients. McIntyre also revealed that he received some advice from Heyman during his early years in the business. The former WWE Champion even said partnering with Paul once he turns heel would be interesting.

Heyman has also had high praise for Drew and considers the latter a godsend for the company. If The Wiseman ever left the side of The Tribal Chief, Drew McIntyre would be the perfect Paul Heyman Guy.

#3. A dominant RAW star has a history with Paul Heyman

One of the most dominant stars in WWE right now is Bronson Reed. The Australian star has a similar look and charisma to previous Heyman guys, and a little guidance from Paul could make him an even bigger star.

The former NJPW star revealed that his "Mr. Nice Guy" nickname came from Paul. Reed has expressed that he was also a big fan of ECW, so he immediately accepted the nickname from the veteran.

#2. A rising female star is interested in pairing with Paul Heyman

Zoey Stark is not new to pairing with wrestling legends, as seen in her previous alliance with Trish Stratus. However, their partnership ended on bitter terms after Stark attacked the Hall of Famer.

The 29-year-old recently set her sights on Nia Jax, in an attempt to prove that her in-ring skills and athleticism could eliminate the sheer power of Jax. Her unique style and determination would be an exciting pairing with Paul's promo abilities. In the past, Stark has expressed wanting to work with Heyman at some point because of the incredible accomplishments he has achieved with Roman Reigns.

#1. Paul Heyman could show Jade Cargill the ropes in WWE

Jade Cargill is one of the biggest signings in recent WWE history. She is an already decorated female star, and although she is more than capable of debuting as a singles competitor, she would only elevate her status under Heyman's care.

It has been reported that Roman Reigns could be set for a face turn somewhere down the line, and when this happens, Paul might not be interested in managing The Tribal Chief anymore.

Instead, he could focus on another top star, Jade Cargill. Heyman has never handled a female star in his career, and it would be interesting to see how he would do in the women's division.

Who would you like to see Paul Heyman manage if he left the side of Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments below!

