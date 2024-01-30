Bron Breakker to attack iconic 39-year-old star on his WWE SmackDown debut? Exploring possible feud

Bron Breakker made his Royal Rumble debut this year and the 26-year-old has already set his sights on a few superstars on the main roster. After this week's WWE RAW episode, it looks like he is heading to the SmackDown brand, a roster full of top talent.

Bron was one of the surprise entrants in this year's Royal Rumble Match. He entered at number 20. The talented wrestler dished out a dominant performance before being eliminated by Dominik Mysterio. The former NXT Champion recently stated that he has unfinished business with Judgment Day. But considering the red brand has acquired Andrade, it's likely that Bron Breakker would move to SmackDown.

If Bron joins SmackDown, one of the stars he could feud with is Kevin Owens. The latter is coming off a defeat against United States Champion Logan Paul at the recent premium live event. Recent reports suggested that Owens performed with an injured foot, which he sustained at New Year's Revolution. However, WWE could utilize this to their advantage.

Kevin could be addressing his loss to the crowd and promising that he still hasn't given up on Logan Paul and the United States Championship. While cutting the promo, Bron could emerge and state that Owens should move on before attacking him.

Owens could be written off from television, establishing Breakker as a genuine heel. The segment could also lead to a potential WrestleMania match once Kevin returns.

Which WWE stars did Bron Breakker target after the 2024 Royal Rumble?

Bron Breakker teams up with Baron Corbin in NXT

In a backstage interview with Cathy Kelly, the former NXT Champion stated he felt grateful for his appearance at the Men's Rumble Match. Even though he fell short of winning the Rumble, Bron asserted that he made a statement-making debut but also pointed out that he is not done with Judgment Day ''by any means.''

"I feel very grateful right now. What an opportunity tonight was for me to make a statement, and I thought I did that tonight 100%. Things didn't go my way, but I'm not done with the Judgment Day by any means."

Was Bron Breakker always planned to be in the 2024 Royal Rumble?

Many fans have been looking forward to seeing the former NXT Champion officially join the main roster, but it took a while. However, plans may have changed after certain news hit in the lead-up to the Royal Rumble.

As per reports, Bron reportedly replaced Brock Lesnar at the event after the latter was mentioned in Vince McMahon's lawsuit. While Bron's appearance may have been a last-minute decision, he certainly made the most of it.

It would be interesting to see what will happen next with Bron Breakker on WWE's main roster.

