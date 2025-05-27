Bron Breakker to kick Paul Heyman out of Seth Rollins' group in favor of WWE Hall of Famer? Exploring the possibility

Bron Breakker has been riding on red-hot momentum since joining Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins on RAW. The 27-year-old has been working closely with The Wiseman, learning from the veteran. It is no secret that he has become more unhinged and ruthless since joining Rollins' faction. Many believe that Breakker could eventually revolt against Heyman.

A wild speculation suggests that the former Intercontinental Champion could kick The Wiseman out of the faction and replace him with his father, Rick Steiner. The speculation arose because Steiner has been quite vocal about Bron Breakker's work on RAW and especially his alliance with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins. It looks like the WWE Hall of Famer may be interested in working with the group.

However, the chances of Breakker kicking out The Wiseman from the faction are very low. First of all, Heyman is one of the core members of the group, and he is the mastermind behind everything that currently exists. Without him, Seth Rollins' faction would not have existed in the first place. Therefore, the veteran's exit from this group and this storyline seems implausible.

Besides, Rick Steiner has been away from pro wrestling for a long time. His last WWE appearance was at NXT's Great American Bash in 2022, where he joined Bron Breakker for a post-match celebration. Currently, there are no rumors about his comeback for an on-screen role. Besides, his involvement in this storyline would not make much sense either.

That said, it remains to be seen what WWE has in store for Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins' faction on Monday Night RAW.

Bron Breakker to take over Seth Rollins' faction at some point?

Bron Breakker has shone as one of the most promising stars in WWE. Many have even acclaimed him as a future WrestleMania main eventer. There is no doubt that his addition to Seth Rollins' faction has certainly been a game-changing move for his career.

But there has been a growing concern among fans about whether the 27-year-old would eventually revolt against his master at some point. There is a possibility that he might take over Rollins' faction down the line. Well, it may not happen now, but there are chances of it happening after a year or two.

The Visionary has reached a point in his career where he no longer needs a faction to stay relevant. Therefore, WWE might eventually detach Seth Rollins from the group. After his potential exit, Breakker could take over the position as the leader of this group alongside Bronson Reed.

With Paul Heyman potentially on his side, the former Intercontinental Champion could continue to dominate the company as a top star. He may recruit some others to keep the faction strong as well. Such an angle could properly establish Breakker as a major threat in the Stamford-based promotion.

