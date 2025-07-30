Bron Breakker to be quietly removed from SummerSlam & replaced after what happened on RAW? Possibility explored

Ever since Seth Rollins was sidelined, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed have been moving the wagons of the faction alongside Paul Heyman. However, this week on RAW, Breakker's actions raised suspicion, with many fans questioning his real motives. A major segment took place backstage, which stirred speculation that the youngster had subtly and deceitfully taken Rollins' spot in the group.Paul Heyman was charging up Bronson Reed backstage, stating that Jey Uso's family believed their faction was leaderless without Seth Rollins. Just then, Bron Breakker stepped inside the frame and dictated to The Auszilla what the latter needed to do. He acted as the leader of the faction, pulling the strings and laying out the blueprint of their course of action.Since the speculation has been swirling that Rollins could order Heyman to oust Breakker from the faction. However, the possibility of it happening is very low. The Unpredictable Badass will compete in his SummerSlam match as planned. WWE has been building this match for weeks now, and there are no chances of the youngster getting removed from the bout.Moreover, it does not look like WWE currently has any plans to sow the seeds of dissension within The Visionary's faction on RAW. With Seth Rollins being out for a while, Bron Breakker has just stepped up and has been filling the veteran's shoes in his absence. WWE has plans to establish the 28-year-old as the future main eventer in the Stamford-based promotion.Hence, this could be a major reason why the company has been pushing Breakker into that position. It will be interesting to see whether this leads to something in the coming weeks.Bron Breakker to take custody of Seth Rollins' Money in the Bank briefcase?Seth Rollins has been away from WWE since suffering an injury this month. His absence has raised a question mark on the future of the Money in the Bank briefcase that he possesses. Many believe that if The Visionary remains out of action for an extended period, Bron Breakker could assume custody of the briefcase, becoming its official holder.However, the possibility of it happening is again very low. Rollins is expected to remain the owner of the coveted briefcase. The fact that WWE hasn't stripped him of the MITB contract, despite him getting sidelined, indicates that the company has plans for him to cash in, regardless of when it happens.The Money in the Bank briefcase also has a long timeline, which doesn't require the former Shield member to hand it to Bron Breakker. Additionally, there is an interesting theory suggesting that Seth Rollins' injury may be a work, and that Triple H is planning a surprise cash-in at an unexpected location.Therefore, in any case, Breakker is not expected to take the custody of Rollins' Money in the Bank contract. However, the briefcase could remain a special attraction in the heel faction amid The Visionary's absence.