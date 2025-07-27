Bron Breakker’s former partner to return to WWE as the new leader of Seth Rollins’ group? Exploring the possibility

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are left without a leader on WWE RAW. Seth Rollins' injury has given a deadly blow to the heel faction on the red brand, and it has pulled back Paul Heyman and his men. Could Breakker's former partner, Baron Corbin, be the answer?

The former Wiseman is trying to get a new leader for the faction, as he said that Rollins is going to be absent for a long time. Last week, Heyman extended an offer to his former client, Roman Reigns, to lead the group. However, Reigns, as expected, threw the offer right back in Heyman's face. The Big Dog even gave an earful to his former Wiseman for the man he had become after aligning with Seth Rollins.

Under the current circumstances, Bron Breakker can ring up a former partner who had a long relationship with WWE. Breakker can call on Baron Corbin to return to WWE and lead the group in Seth Rollins' absence.

The two were the NXT Tag Team Champions last year in February and had a successful run of 57 days on the developmental brand. Known as The Wolfdogs, they had also won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The 40-year-old superstar left the company last year after his contract expired. However, he can return if Bron Breakker requests it.

Baron Corbin did solid work inside the WWE ring. He made his main roster debut at WrestleMania 32, winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He later won the United States Championship and was the King of the Ring winner in 2019. Baron has played several gimmicks in WWE, including the King Corbin, Constable Corbin, and Happy Corbin characters. He also defeated Kurt Angle in the latter's final match at WrestleMania 35.

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed will take on Roman Reigns and Jey Uso in a tag team match at SummerSlam. If they lose that, Breakker can call up Corbin to return to the promotion and help his faction against Reigns and Jey Uso.

Baron Corbin addressed his WWE return earlier this year

The 40-year-old superstar hasn't closed the door on a WWE return, and he said that he can return if the company's management calls him. During a conversation with Chris Van Vliet on the INSIGHT podcast, Corbin said that he wasn't angry that his contract wasn't renewed and said that he was always open to returning to the company.

"I think so. I don’t think it ever closes. I mean, how many people? Look at the roster now of guys. Cody, Drew, Punk. I mean, Punk, the guy who said he would never, ever, ever, go back. Again, I hold no ill will towards WWE because I’m so thankful for everything they’ve ever given me: the opportunities to perform in front of millions of people on TV, in person, go to the Boys and Girls Club, and pull a plane for [the] Special Olympics. There’s just so many cool things they do," he said. [H/T: CVV]

Corbin currently works for Major League Wrestling (MLW) under the ring name Bishop Dyer. He is also one-half of the MLW World Tag Team Champions with Donovan Dijak. He also performs on the independent circuit.

It will be interesting to see if Triple H brings back the former King of the Ring winner and puts him with Bron Breakker once again.

