Charlotte Flair tells legendary six-time champion, "We need to have a match"

Charlotte Flair took to Twitter for a Q&A to kick off 2020, revealing intimate details about her relationship with Andrade - such as where they went on their first date and what her father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, thought of her new fiance. the first time they met.

Flair also pinpointed Alexa Bliss as someone she wants more matches with before turning her attention to a legendary six-time champion.

When asked her opinion on Mickie James, Flair would say "We need to have a match" before tagging the five-time Women's Champion and one-time Divas Champion.

Well, it didn't take too long for Mickie James to respond to The Queen, seemingly accepting the challenge before congratulating Flair on her engagement to Andrade!

Yes we do... 😏 ps... biggest of congratulations girl! So happy for you guys! #ilovelove https://t.co/otn8a0dR0e — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) January 2, 2020

Mickie James is currently a free agent, after emerging from the WWE Draft with no specified brand due to injury. James recently joined the announce desk for WWE Main Event, and has been out of action since June 1.

The former Divas Champion and five-time Women's Champion suffered a torn ACL in a singles match with Carmella at a WWE Live event, and underwent successful knee surgery in July.

James is scheduled to be medically cleared in the first half of this year, however her WWE contract is rumoured to expire at roughly the same time.