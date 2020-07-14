Chris Jericho's top 5 WWE stints and his final opponent in each run

Chris Jericho may be in AEW right now, but most casual wrestling fans will always refer to him as a WWE Superstar. Having won nearly 30 titles in the company over his (almost) two-decade stint, Le Champion is certainly a prime candidate for the WWE Hall of Fame.

Chris Jericho has had no qualms about putting people over on his way out of the company - He has lost two 'loser leaves town' matches in his WWE career, suffered WrestleMania defeats at the hands of questionable opponents and even lost to an NXT rookie while he was a 'pro' on the show. He has had more than five separate stints with the sports entertainment giant. Whether it's his 'Y2J' persona from 1999 - 2005 or his comedic 'List' gimmick from 2016-2017, Chris Jericho has certainly left his mark in WWE.

While he might not have gotten a classic Shawn Michaels-type exit from the company, Chris Jericho never failed to put someone over any time he took a hiatus from WWE. This list looks at Y2J's top five WWE stints, along with his final opponent in each one of those stints.

#1 1999 - 2005: John Cena

John Cena was Y2J's final opponent in the latter's initial WWE run.

Chris Jericho made his WWE debut in 1999 and won the Intercontinental, European, Tag Team, and the Undisputed World Championships during his first run in addition to putting on great matches.

However, Jericho was rarely a part of the World title picture beyond 2003 with superstars such as Triple H, Kurt Angle, and Brock Lesnar rising to the top. Jericho eventually became "disenchanted" with professional wrestling.

Jericho's best match during his first run was a classic against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 19.

With his rock band Fozzy needing more attention, Y2J decided not to renew his WWE contract in 2005. As a goodbye gift to him, Jericho was put in the WWE title picture with an objective to get the new WWE Champion John Cena more over with the fans. Jericho and Cena had three WWE Championship matches - at Vengeance, SummerSlam, and the RAW after SummerSlam.

Their third match had a 'loser leaves town' stipulation attached to it. Cena won the match and Chris Jericho was the one who got fired. Y2J would not be seen in WWE until 2007.